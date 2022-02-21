Singer confesses her love for Carlos Rivera and sends him a romantic message

Carlos Rivera certainly has a long line of admirers and suitors, but recently, Margarita, ‘The Goddess of Cumbia’ revealed during an interview with Mau Nieto on his YouTube channel, which I was in love with the interpreter of ‘Recuérdame’.

The Colombian mentioned that Carlos is one of the artists that she likes physically the most and that they consider him a very attractive person.

“Imagine a hug for Carlos Rivera, daddy. Cynthia you already know that she is pure sink… She is gorgeous, ”she said.

The singer recalled that she met Rivera three years ago, in 2019, and she invited him to sing with her for one of her presentations and when she saw him in person, she was impressed. And between laughs she Margarita assured her that she would be willing to keep it.

“I once invited him to a show in Ensenada and he went to greet me in the dressing room, and when I see that man, he comes in… Playing it was wonderful, daddy… Carlos, don’t work, I’ll support you. We are going to do a duet, but somewhere else, ”he joked.

Finally, the interpreter of “Escándalo” revealed that she was single and that she was looking for a partner, and between jokes, she indicated that she was available in case someone wanted a courtship with her.

“If someone is missing a big woman of this size, with this… desire to sing and party, please contact Mau, tell him, please. She’s going to run out of shit,” she said.