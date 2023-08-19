Singer Drake gave a 30,000 euro bag to a fan at his concert

Go to a concert and hang out with your favorite artist thousand euro bag This is a true fantasy and something unimaginable. However, this incident has turned out to be true. singer Fly took the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles Birkin by Hermes and surprised him by giving it to a member of the public.

piece off pure luxury, because it is one of the most valuable in the world. in color pinkcost more than €30,000 And now it belongs to a fan of the rapper, who took it upon himself to deliver it to an activist so that it can reach them young woman’s hands Which he had chosen and later contacted the security personnel so that he could leave the premises safely.

But what Fly Gifting this bag is no coincidence. A few years ago, he revealed that he was collecting hermes birkin And they even had their own space in their house which they featured on the cover of a magazine.

room in which she kept these pieces was delivered with a double-height closet to hold other showy clothes from her dressing room and was in ’embassy’The mansion is located in the mountains above Beverly HillsWhich he put up for sale last March.

In addition, the American confessed that the entire series would be given to his future wife and that she world’s most expensive bagespecially Hermès Himalaya Birkin, which costs more than 300,000 eurosWhich also stars Georgina Rodriguez.

Drake has a collection too Nike shoes, Now, he is on tour and his next city is San Francisco. Will he surprise her with a new gift?