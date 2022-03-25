Singer Gabriel Soto, “Treasure of Sinaloa”, loses his life

Gabriel Soto loses his life, the “Treasure of Sinaloa”

Recently the famous singer Gabriel Soto, the “Treasure of Sinaloa”, after suffering a shooting attack in January, something that has undoubtedly left his millions of admirers more than shocked.

On January 22, Gabriel Soto was shot to death in a mechanical workshop in the city of Tijuana.

Due to the severity of attackwas transferred to a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he remained in serious condition for the weekend until he lost his life.

It may interest you: Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas become affectionate in palenque

According to several Mexican media, the singer Gabriel Soto Gastélum was confirmed this Monday after spending several months in a hospital known as “Tesoro de Sinaloa” in Tijuana.

In addition, friends and family spread the loss of the beloved Mexican interpreter in the area on social networks, known for having survived three drug trafficking attacks.

I’ve already been saved three times from a certain muwrtw, with pure ‘goat horn’ they threw me very close. 118 bullets, not even Diosito takes them away from me”, says Gastélum in a part of his greatest success, the narrated “118 Bullets”, which many fans have seen as prescient.

On January 22, the interpreter of “Jefe de Clave Privada” was shot dead in a mechanical workshop in Tijuana, local media reported at the time.

Due to the seriousness of the attack, he was transferred to a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where he remained in serious condition until his loss last weekend.