Singer Justin Bieber postpones world tour due to health concerns

Canadian singer Justin Bieber suspends his world tour Justice World Tour due to health issues.

A statement on the tour’s official Instagram account indicates that all remaining tour dates, through March 25, have been postponed to next year.

The pop music star originally shelved the North American leg of her tour, including two scheduled concerts in Toronto, last June to deal with the aftermath of her diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left her half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

The Stratford, Ont., singer returned the following month with a gig in Italy, but he claimed after six more performances that culminated at the Rock in Rio Brasil music festival over the weekend are feeling the aftereffects.

Justin Bieber announced last month that 12 more shows would be canceled due to his health.

Tour organizers said ticket holders should hold on to their ticket and wait for new dates to be announced for this world tour, including new cities.

