Singer Lary Over converts to Christianity

Urban singer Raymond Louis Guevara, better known as Lary Over, assured that he has made “the best decision” after becoming a servant of the word of Jesus Christ.

This was announced through a video shared on their social networks with the following message:

¨On March 31, 2021 I made the best decision of my life, to reconcile with my Lord JESUS ​​CHRIST my Savior, I opened the door of my heart and my life so that he guides me in his perfect will and fulfills his purpose in my life ¨.

¨Many wonder what has happened to Lary Over’s (musical) career? Well, today is the day to tell you that I converted to Christ. I made the best decision¨, said the singer.

¨I was on my way to do my things and collided with Jesus; I collided with the truth¨, he reiterated.

He revealed that “he was able to fill that void that everyone has, something that the world, neither fame nor money, could achieve”.

He also called all his followers to follow Christ.

“Everyone who sees this message I want you to know that there is a way, a truth and a solution and it is called JESUS”, he concluded.

It is recalled that several artists have made the same decision to approach the Father, such is the case of Farruko, Héctor el Father and Julio Voltio, among others.