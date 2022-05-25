singer narrates a lovely bedtime story

have you seen Harry Styles in his sleep pajamas? The British singer appeared on the latest episode of the CBeebies television series ‘Bedtime stories’ to sit on a sofa and tell an adorable bedtime story. The former member of one direction surprised everyone with this appearance.

The ‘As it was’ singer donned his brown and blue polka dot pajamas to narrate Jess Hitchman’s ‘In every house, on every street’, illustrated by Lili la Baleine. According to the description, this children’s story shows us the family, the community and the love that resides there.

“As we are shown around the house, we learn that rooms are not just rooms, they are places to play, care and feel together. And we learn that behind every door there is a family with a story to tell, ”says the description.

Thus, Harry Styles joins the list of artists who participated at least once in ‘Bedtime stories’. Tom Hardy, Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Tom Hiddleston, Cat Deeley, Isla Fisher and Felicity Jones are other stars who also told a bedtime story.

The participation of Harry Styles in this production occurs after he released his third studio album, ‘Harry’s house’. In its first two hours on Apple Music, the new record garnered the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022. It’s doing quite well!

