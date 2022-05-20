singer opens up about her mental health at the White House

Joan Laporta made it clear a few days ago in an interview: “The priority is the economic health of FC Barcelona” when asked about a sale, “a painful exit” in clear reference to the possible operation of Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United.

Laporta doesn’t want to waste any time and knows he has a goldmine in the Dutchman, who has also been in the eye of the storm throughout this 2021-22 campaign due to his erratic performances.

And with Manchester United as the big contender to sign him, the English assumed they had no rivals so they even capped the amount to be paid: €82m.

“We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come out, no player will leave for economic reasons. added Laporta, who is already smelling the bills of a desperate England side, who will be doing a major cleanup of their squad (they will leave up to 17 players) and need star signings yes or yes.

And Ten Hag, the new Reds Devils coach, has asked his former Ajax pupil Frenkie de Jong. The operation would be done in the coming weeks, once the championship season in Europe is over.

De Jong wanted to stay at Barca but there won’t be much room for his word. On the United side, they believe that the proposed ceiling, 82 million euros (about 70 million pounds in exchange) is fair, because other names such as Lisandro Martínez (also from Ajax) or Darwin Núñez (Benfica) sound very loud and the wallet is necessary to bring them.