Singer Rigoberta Bandini announces her retirement

07.07.2022 12:47 p.m.

Unexpected news. Singer Rigoberta Bandini has announced his music withdrawal when he finishes the tour that he will present in the next few days. Although Paula Ribó – her real name – has not yet given many details about her retirement, it is expected that by the end of the year the Catalan artist will take that break that she claims.

“I have to explain something very important. In the fall I’m going to do the finale of the tour and then I’m retiring.. I am going away for a long time. It is one thing to withdraw from the stage, but work is going to be “, the singer confessed this Wednesday during her interview with David Broncano in The resistance.

Withdrawal

“The truth is that I’m already a little bit up to the crap of thingsI can’t take it anymore”, explained the artist after having starred in many controversies after her performances. And, like Chanel, she was the center of much criticism after her performance at the Benidorm Fest with the song Ow mom.

“I didn’t want to sound too mysterious, but we’ll be announcing the fall tour soon, which will be about very special concertsand we will finish with that”, settled in the program of Movistar +. This Friday, the singer will release his next song with Amaia, that’s how i danced. It is not clear if this will be the last song he presents before leaving the stage.

Trajectory

The 31-year-old Catalan was one of the candidates to represent Spain in Eurovision this year with the feminist anthem Ow mom, although finally the chosen one was Chanel. Ribó’s theme was a song to motherhood and against the stigmata on the body women. A fact that is not only perceived in the lyrics but also in the images of his video clip.

In addition to being a singer, the interpreter of Bitch is known for its great experience as a voice actress. At just seven years old, she put the voice of Caillou and has dubbed great stars like Emma Stone, Dakota Fanning or Shailene Woodley.