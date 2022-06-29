Singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique announce their separation after twelve years of love

They no longer love each other to death… Their love was born at the best moment of their respective careers. In 2010, Shakira’s voice resounds around the world thanks to Waka-Waka, the anthem of the FIFA World Cup that year. Gerard Pique, he is crowned winner of this same competition within the Spanish selection. Their meeting seals the destiny of one of the most glamorous couples on the celebrity planet. But this Saturday, the Colombian star and the Spanish footballer announce their separation in a joint press release.

“We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy be respected,” the couple said in a statement sent by the singer’s lawyers.

An eminently media couple under the spotlight

After the coronation of the Spanish team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the status of Gerard Pique changes status. From recognized sportsman, he becomes eminently media. His companion allows him to meet the greats of this world. The footballer then puts on his second hat, that of a successful entrepreneur.

In 2015, Gerard Pique and Shakira organized a dinner where the leaders of the Catalan club met those of the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, allowing FC Barcelona to obtain one of its biggest advertising contracts.

Both have also had to deal with the Spanish justice system. A trial in Spain is approaching for the Colombian star, accused of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros, after the rejection of an appeal by the courts at the end of May. For his part, Piqué saw the Spanish justice give him reason at the end of 2021 after the cancellation of a conviction which obliged the player to reimburse 2.1 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities for an alleged offense of fraud on his rights to the ‘image.