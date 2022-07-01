Singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique split

“We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy be respected”the couple said in a joint statement released by the singer’s lawyers.

An international star with more than 60 million records sold, Shakira lived for several years with Gerard Pique and their two children on the outskirts of Barcelona in northeastern Spain.

The 45-year-old singer began her relationship with the FC Barcelona defender in 2010, shortly before the Spanish selection was crowned at the World Cup in South Africa. Shakira then sang her hit “Waka Waka” there at the closing ceremony. She and Pique had been exchanging messages for a few weeks already. Their couple has since been the delight of the paparazzi.

Mixing Latin sounds, African rhythms and rock influences, the Colombian has become one of the most listened to Latin American singers in the world, with titles such as “Hips don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” and in winning three Grammy Awards.

For his part, the 35-year-old was part of the backbone of La Roja which won Euro-2012 and the World Cup-2010 in South Africa and won three Champions Leagues with Barça.

Investments and legal cases

With Shakira, Pique’s status took on another dimension. From a recognized sportsman, he has become eminently media-friendly. His companion allowed him to meet the greats of this world. The footballer then put on a second hat, that of a successful entrepreneur.

In 2015, the couple organized a dinner where the leaders of the Catalan club met those of the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, allowing FC Barcelona to obtain one of its biggest advertising contracts.

Pique also achieved his feat in tennis: his investment fund Kosmos acquired the venerable Davis Cup in 2018 in exchange for 2.5 billion euros over 25 years. The player also took advantage of an off-season to follow a master’s degree at the American University of Harvard. Both have hit the headlines by having to deal with the Spanish courts for tax reasons.

A trial in Spain is approaching for the Colombian star, accused of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros, after the rejection of an appeal by the courts at the end of May. Shakira asked for the charges to be dropped, claiming that she did not reside in Spain during the years for which she is accused of fraud, but in the Bahamas, considered a tax haven by several international organizations.

For his part, Gerard Piqué saw the Spanish justice give him reason at the end of 2021 with the cancellation of a conviction which obliged him to reimburse 2.1 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities for an alleged offense of fraud on his rights to the image.