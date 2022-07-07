Singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique split

Colombian star Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique announced their separation on Saturday in a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy be respected,” the couple said in a statement sent by the singer’s lawyers.

An international star with over 60 million records sold, Shakira currently resides in the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​with Gerard Pique and their two children.

The 45-year-old singer began her relationship with the famous FC Barcelona defender shortly before the Spanish selection was crowned at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The status of Pique then changes in fact. From recognized sportsman, he becomes eminently media. His companion allows him to meet the greats of this world. The footballer then puts on his second hat, that of a successful entrepreneur.

In 2015, Pique and Shakira organized a dinner where the leaders of the Catalan club met those of the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, allowing FC Barcelona to obtain one of its biggest advertising contracts.

Both have also had to deal with the Spanish justice system.

A trial in Spain is approaching for the Colombian star, accused of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros, after the rejection of an appeal by the courts at the end of May.

For his part, Piqué saw the Spanish justice give him reason at the end of 2021 after the cancellation of a conviction which obliged the player to reimburse 2.1 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities for an alleged offense of fraud on his rights to the ‘image.