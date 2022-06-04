Singer Shakira and soccer player Gerard Pique split

Colombian star Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique announced their split on Saturday in a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy be respected,” the couple said in a statement sent by the singer’s lawyers.

An international star with over 60 million records sold, Shakira currently resides in the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​with Gerard Pique and their two children.

The 45-year-old singer began her relationship with the FC Barcelona defender in 2010, shortly before the Spanish selection was crowned at the World Cup in South Africa.

Shakira then sang her song “Waka Waka” there at the closing ceremony. She and Pique had been exchanging messages for a few weeks already. Their couple has since been the delight of the paparazzi.





Mixing Latin sounds, African rhythms and rock influences, the Colombian has become one of the most listened to Latin American singers in the world, with titles such as “Hips don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” and in winning three Grammy Awards.

For his part, the 35-year-old was part of the backbone of La Roja, which scored a fabulous hat-trick with Euro-2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and won three Champions Leagues with the Barca.

With Shakira, Pique’s status took on another dimension. From a recognized sportsman, he has become eminently media-friendly.

His companion allowed him to meet the greats of this world. The footballer then put on a second hat, that of a successful entrepreneur.

In 2015, the couple organized a dinner where the leaders of the Catalan club met those of the Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, allowing FC Barcelona to obtain one of its biggest advertising contracts.

Both also had to deal with the Spanish courts for tax reasons.

A trial in Spain is approaching for the Colombian star, accused of tax fraud of 14.5 million euros, after the rejection of an appeal by the courts at the end of May.

For his part, Gerard Piqué saw the Spanish justice give him reason at the end of 2021 with the cancellation of a conviction which obliged the player to reimburse 2.1 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities for an alleged offense of fraud on his rights to the image.