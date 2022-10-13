Singer Shakira sued for tax evasion

Colombian star Shakira will be tried for tax evasion. She is accused of having evaded 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.

Colombian star Shakira will be tried for tax evasion by a court located on the outskirts of Barcelona (northeastern Spain), on a date yet to be fixed, judicial authorities announced on Tuesday. At the end of July, the prosecution announced that it would request a sentence of more than eight years in prison against the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.

17.2 million euros already paid to the tax authorities

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June. For their part, Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014 most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a requirement to establish her tax residence. in the country.

The prosecution “stubbornly claims the money collected during my international tours and during (the show) “The Voice”” in the United States, at a time when “I was not yet a resident of Spain”, has denounced the singer in the press release…

