Singer Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour to treat his mental health

The young singer, who began a world tour last June, is ceasing his concerts. He says he is exhausted and wants to rest to continue better in the coming months.

Popular singer Shawn Mendes announced Friday on his Instagram account his decision to postpone his world tour to treat his mental health. “I’ve reached a breaking point,” he said in a post on social media.

“I’ve been on tour since I was 15,” says the 23-year-old singer. “It’s always been difficult to be on tour away from my friends and family. After several years without touring, I thought I was ready to go back, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the pressure on me caught up and I reached a breaking point.”

And the singer continued: “It breaks my heart to announce this, but I will have to postpone the concerts planned for the next three weeks until further notice. After talking about it with my team and my doctors, I need to take time to heal myself and take care of my mental health.”

“The feeling of missing everything”

Shawn Mendes has released his fourth studio album, wonder, in December 2020. He started his tour last March. This must end in October, before relocating to Europe in May 2023.

The singer often confides in his difficulty in managing his status as a world star. Last April, Shawn Mendes had written a letter to his fans where he confided his doubts: “The truth is that despite this success I still feel like I’m missing out.”