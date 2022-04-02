Singer Tom Parker dies after battling brain tumor

The Tom Parker’s wifecomponent of the band The Wantedannounced that the artist passed away last wednesdayhaving fought a tough battle since being diagnosed a brain tumor inoperable in 2020.

“It is with a broken heart that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully today early with his whole family by his side. Our hearts are broken Tom He was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his contagious smile and energetic presence,” his widow wrote in a brief Instagram statement.

“We are truly grateful for all the love and support you have shown, and we ask that you join us now to ensure that the light of Tom keep shining for your beautiful children. Thank you to those who have supported in the care of her at all times, ”added Kelsey.

The singer he was expecting his second child, who is now 18 months old, when a grade IV glioblastoma was detected, and he also has another 2-year-old daughter with his wife.