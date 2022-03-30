Singer Tom Parker dies

British singer Tom Parker, best known as one of the members of the “boy band” The Wanted, died today, Wednesday, after a battle with a brain tumor that was found in October 2020.

The artist’s death was made known through statements by his wife, Kelsey Parker, who maintained that he “departed in peace” accompanied by his entire family.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Parker wrote on Instagram.

“We are truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all join together to ensure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Likewise, the actress thanked everyone who supported the member of The Wanted in his care.

“He fought to the end. I am always proud of you,” she stated.

According to the portal E! News, Parker shared the news of his diagnosis in October 2020 after he began experiencing seizures, calling it a “worst case scenario.”

However, in November of last year, the singer had published on his networks that his condition had stabilized, according to the results of a study that was carried out.

“A mixture of emotions. We couldn’t ask for more at this point; a year or so into this trip. Honestly, we are delighted. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all the love and support from him during the last 12 months, ”said the interpreter, while publishing a photo with his partner and his children, Aurelia and Bo.

Parker was best known for being one of five members of The Wanted, a group that became popular in the early 2010s for songs like “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun.”