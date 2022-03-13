Singer Traci Braxton dies

New York. Singer Tracy Braxtonwho appeared with his family on the reality series “Braxton Family Values”, he died on Saturday at the age of 50.

His sister, Toni, and her family said Braxton died “this morning in the snow.” Traci Braxton had reportedly been battling esophageal cancer.

“Needless to say, she was a shining light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected artist,” the family said. “We are going to miss her very much.”

“Braxton Family Values” aired for seven seasons starting in 2011 on WeTV. It focused on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina, and Towanda and their extended families.

Traci was an actress and singer who released albums in 2014 and 2018, with the singles “Last Call” and “Broken Things” being her best-known songs.

She spent much of her time doing social work for children with disabilities, according to her website.

She was married to Kevin Surratt, with whom she appeared on the television series “Marriage Boot Camp.” Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said on Instagram Saturday that her mother fought to the end.

“I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I am at peace knowing she is no longer in pain,” she said.