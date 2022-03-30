singers, actors… born in Pisces

Gather. It’s time to unmask all the fanciful facets of the zodiac fish: Pisces, that sign with mystical eyes that seem from another world. As the twelfth constellation—born between February 19 and March 20—your most prized trait is patience (how many of us can say that?). But do not underestimate them, because these beings of the natural element water will not let you hesitate. Their mutability warns them before it happens (consider this advice).
If you’re not familiar with Pisces, here’s everything you need to know. They are known to be the oldest zodiacal vibration. What does this mean? Who are known to be patient, understanding and wise. They are no strangers to adversity and that drives them to be very empathic and mystical people. They appreciate philosophy, spirituality and even religion, because they are able to see the value it offers for the lives of many. If you have ever shared time with someone born with the Sun under this constellation at the time of their birth or in any position in their birth chart, you will find that they are extremely thoughtful and captivating.
That said, if you’re expecting a Pisces to come right out and tell you what’s on their mind, good luck. As with Sagittarians, part of the sign is ruled by Jupiter, making them wonderful storytellers, many of which are difficult to unravel without the help of a peacemaker. No offense, of course. Although they also give off a vibe of calm and confusion worthy of Neptune, their official ruler. It is the planet of dreams and this is where the expression comes from: Pisces are always in the clouds. Your head spends more time thinking about things and creating imaginary situations than living in the present. This, of course, makes them add a dramatic tint to all their emotions.
When this sign is on the Moon, thus defining the Moon sign that rules the emotions, the person is likely to be very sensitive. So much so that sometimes they seem to have telepathic powers to feel the emotions of others, although sometimes the victimhood gets out of hand. If we talk about having Pisces in the ascendant, that point in the birth chart that establishes how we are in the eyes of others, they have the special ability to flow with the ‘vibes’ of any situation and adapt without any complications.
Of course, the compatibility of this sign is not easy. Cancers are very similar to them, in terms of the dramatic point they bring to their lives. The more earthly signs, such as Capricorn or Taurus, will have a hard time understanding so much fantasy, and Geminis will make them think too much.
To help you get to know your own celestial style or understand one of these mermaids, here is a list of celebrities who exemplify Pisces energy.
1
Rihanna: born February 20, 1988
A Caribbean queen we support. Rihanna is no stranger to creativity. As she does a Pisces, she captures exactly what we feel without saying too much.
two
Olivia Rodrigo: born on February 20, 2003
The fact that Olivia is a Pisces is astral justice. Pisces often experience frustrating events, which can only be expressed through a song. The singer’s voice makes all her songs have that dreamy touch. Also, with her Sun ruled by Jupiter, she has the ability to tell fascinating stories.
3
Camila Cabello: born March 3, 1997
The singer is getting over her breakup with Shawn Mendes through great songs like ‘Bam bam’, a single she just released, clearly aimed at her ex-partner.
4
Becky G: born March 2, 1997
Pisces has the ability to start awkward conversations. Becky G did it with her reggaeton songs. Women can also talk about sex in them.
5
Tyler, the Creator: born March 6, 1991
Tyler is known for saying wild things and taking humor to a whole other level, only to leave you wondering if you’re missing something. Surely the rapper is no stranger to these types of conversations. But Pisceans are also no strangers to being a little weird (and they love it).
6
Dani Martin: born on February 19, 1977
How good a Pisces he is is shown by how varied his musical repertoire is.
7
Simone Biles: born March 14, 1997
Simone Biles has the top prize in mental health, as well as being an amazing gymnast. Pisces makes a difference while she remains a star!
8
Elliot Page: born February 21, 1987
Without a doubt, Elliot has become one of the most representative LGBTQ+ icons. Calm and thoughtful, he lives up to his star sign.
9
Camilo: born on March 16, 1994
Any of his songs shows that emotions are what guide his life (and that’s why we like his music).
10
Bad Bunny: born March 10, 1994
They dedicate a song to your ‘booty’, which declares eternal love for you, making you cry with one of their lyrics. Pisces are a mystery and you never really know where to catch them.
eleven
Dakota Fanning: born February 23, 1994
Dakota has one of the best examples of ‘Pisces eyes’. Her calm presence and her big blue eyes adorn every screen she has appeared on. She majored in women’s studies, so we imagine her focus on women in film and culture gives you a deeper understanding of her characters.
12
Lupita Nyong’o: born March 1, 1983
There is something otherworldly about Lupita. His knowledge base and ability to continually act out of character leaves viewers in awe. Only a Pisces actor could be capable of such witchcraft.
13
Nicky Jam: born March 17, 1981
His physical image doesn’t do his Pisces Sun justice, but let’s face it, the singer is a romantic.
14
Ana Mena: born on February 25, 1997
Have you noticed how many artists in the music industry are Pisces? It must be for a reason… They are the sign of the singers!
fifteen
Olivia Wilde: born March 10, 1984
It is not for nothing, but conquering someone like Harry styles could only come from a mind as creative (and Pisces) as that of the actress.
16
Madison Beer: born March 5, 199
She has become one of the emerging artists with the most promising future thanks to the sensitivity of her songs and her angelic voice.
17
Ricardo Gomez: born February 25, 1994
Pisces is also a very present sign in the entertainment world. Remember that they are very creative and capable of living longer in their imagination than in the present.
18
Justin Bieber: born March 1, 1994
Former teen pop star Justin Bieber has had to fight back. Do you remember 2010?
19
Sophie Turner: born February 21, 1996
The queen of the North managed to empathize with all her people and we believed it!
twenty
Queen Latifah: born March 18, 1970
Frank and bold. Queen Latifah is a legend in both Hollywood and the music industry. In true Pisces fashion, her rhymes unified and inspired generations.
twenty-one
Millie Bobby Brown: born February 9, 2004
Excuse me, is Millie Bobby Brown a Pisces? With those piercing eyes and that ability to wow the crowd? He doesn’t surprise us at all…
22
Camille Bazat: born March 1, 1994
The actress of ‘Emily in Paris’ is closely linked to the world of fashion, even working as a model. She versatile and creative.
23
Lilly Collins: born March 18, 1989
Two Pisces in the cast of ‘Emily in Paris’? So is! And that’s why it has so much drama, let’s not kid ourselves…
24
Adam Levine: born March 18, 1979
That the singer of Maroon 5 is the ‘crush’ of half the world has its explanation: he has the sensitivity of Pisces and we love that.
25
Jameela Jamil: born February 25, 1986
Just like a Pisces would, she is known for showing something to the world. You can’t help but appreciate a real goddess for telling the truth about her and starting THE conversations.
26
Clara Lago: born on March 6, 1990
Animals are one of his great passions. He makes life a better world, like the empathic Pisces that he is.
27
Steve Jobs: born February 24, 1955
If you’re reading this from an Apple device, now is a good time to show your gratitude to the energy of Pisces.
28
Drew Barrymore: born February 22, 1975
Drew Barrymore has literally played an angel and was named an ambassador for the World Food Program. We not only love to see it, we must also appreciate it because this empathy is thanks to astrology!
29
Maite Perroni: born on March 9, 1983
After the huge success she achieved with RBD, she has been able to get her career as an actress back on track. Her dreams were always on her mind and she fulfilled them.
30
Kesha: born March 1, 1987
Kesha has her Sun, her Moon, her Mercury, and her Jupiter in Pisces. Time to listen to all her music again.
31
Sharon Stone: born March 10, 1958
Have you ever noticed how many Pisces celebrities have blue eyes?
32
Rebel Wilson: born March 2, 1980
Let’s be clear, Rebel Wilson is probably one of the most talented actresses working today. Because she doesn’t just act, she also does comedy and has a law degree. Pisces are versatile.
33
Rob Kardashian: born March 17, 1987
This understated Kardashian is the only adult Pisces in the family. It’s no wonder he prefers to stay in the shade: they try to avoid the drama, but he’s after them!
3. 4
Pilar Rubio: born on March 17, 1978
Pisces do not like the conventional. Pilar doesn’t either and you just need to see her professional career.
35
Eva Longoria: born March 15, 1975
Those who know her say that she is very dreamy. Neptune, the ruling planet of Pisces, is to blame.
36
Alfred Garcia: born March 14, 1997
Alfred’s sensitivity is what we like most about him.
37
Pablo Lopez: born March 11, 1984
The same thing happens with Paul. They are able to put words to the feelings that we are often afraid to express.
38
Monica Cruz: born March 14, 1977
Dancer, actress, model… is there something that Pe’s sister doesn’t do well? She is very Piscean.
39
Cindy Crawford:
The American supermodel conquered the entire world for the intensity of her Pisces gaze.
40
James Blunt: born February 22, 1974
His songs stick like knives in our hearts. Only a Pisces could make it possible.
41
Álvaro Morte: born on February 23, 1975
Important notice: Pisces have a penetrating gaze. The Professor’s was not going to be less.
42
Fernando Tejero: born on February 24, 1967
The real life of the actor is completely different from the roles he has played. This versatility is very much a water sign.
43
Natalia Lafourcade: born on February 26, 1985
Few singers manage to create lyrics as intimate as her. Who has not cried listening to one of her songs? Yes, we are.
