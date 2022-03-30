singers, actors… born in Pisces

Gather. It’s time to unmask all the fanciful facets of the zodiac fish: Pisces, that sign with mystical eyes that seem from another world. As the twelfth constellation—born between February 19 and March 20—your most prized trait is patience (how many of us can say that?). But do not underestimate them, because these beings of the natural element water will not let you hesitate. Their mutability warns them before it happens (consider this advice).

If you’re not familiar with Pisces, here’s everything you need to know. They are known to be the oldest zodiacal vibration. What does this mean? Who are known to be patient, understanding and wise. They are no strangers to adversity and that drives them to be very empathic and mystical people. They appreciate philosophy, spirituality and even religion, because they are able to see the value it offers for the lives of many. If you have ever shared time with someone born with the Sun under this constellation at the time of their birth or in any position in their birth chart, you will find that they are extremely thoughtful and captivating.

That said, if you’re expecting a Pisces to come right out and tell you what’s on their mind, good luck. As with Sagittarians, part of the sign is ruled by Jupiter, making them wonderful storytellers, many of which are difficult to unravel without the help of a peacemaker. No offense, of course. Although they also give off a vibe of calm and confusion worthy of Neptune, their official ruler. It is the planet of dreams and this is where the expression comes from: Pisces are always in the clouds. Your head spends more time thinking about things and creating imaginary situations than living in the present. This, of course, makes them add a dramatic tint to all their emotions.

When this sign is on the Moon, thus defining the Moon sign that rules the emotions, the person is likely to be very sensitive. So much so that sometimes they seem to have telepathic powers to feel the emotions of others, although sometimes the victimhood gets out of hand. If we talk about having Pisces in the ascendant, that point in the birth chart that establishes how we are in the eyes of others, they have the special ability to flow with the ‘vibes’ of any situation and adapt without any complications.

Of course, the compatibility of this sign is not easy. Cancers are very similar to them, in terms of the dramatic point they bring to their lives. The more earthly signs, such as Capricorn or Taurus, will have a hard time understanding so much fantasy, and Geminis will make them think too much.

To help you get to know your own celestial style or understand one of these mermaids, here is a list of celebrities who exemplify Pisces energy.