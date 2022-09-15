singer’s ex’s allegedly unrecognized son has broken silence

2022 is definitely not Shakira’s year on a personal level. Although she has released many hits in her artistic career, she separated a few months ago from her partner Gerard Piqué, who is already in a relationship with a model named Clara Chía Martí. Although a new bond is not yet known to the singer, she has other problems.

A few days ago, a young man named Pedro accused Shakira and Colombian actor Santiago Alarcón of being her “unrecognized son”. “Public complaint. I am a victim of harassment, workplace rape and extortion by a young man. Four years ago, I received a text that said, “Hi, Dad. I’m your son. You abandoned me, my adoptive mother told me, ‘but I didn’t pay attention to her,'” the actor said.

And he continues: “The boy claims that I gave him up for adoption in 1992 and he asked me for 835 million pesos. Turns out he assures his mother, you’re not going to believe me and I’m ashamed to name her, but it’s time to name her so you can see the absurdity of the story, c is Shakira. It’s very crazy.”

Pedro recently gave an interview to the entertainment show “I know everything”. There he gives his own version of events: “I asked him for 800 million pesos in damages (in Santiago), but this case did not come to fruition. Many people comment on defamatory comments without really knowing what happened. I fear for my life, I am in poor health.

The story of Shakira’s supposed son got worse and worse: “There is a memory of when I was four years old and he left with four friends to look for me, he locked us up, then I caught a pole and he pulled me hard, and he grabbed me and he looked me in the eye.

This look that I never forget! Later, when I was 12 or 13, when he was in the series “El man es Germán”, my adoptive parents talked about it and I, without wanting to, listened to everything”.

The young man claims to have undergone medical examinations in Canada and does not suffer from any type of disorder. According to his statements, Santiago Alarcón threatened him with death: “He told me he was going to have me killed. Will he kill his own son, his own blood? I remember when I was four years old he gave me up for adoption, I’ll never forget that.