Singers give a concert in Miami to support Chyno Miranda

The event will take place on June 8 at the Scala de Brickell, in Miami, United States.

Among the artists that will be presented are: Jerry Di, Víctor Drija, Reggi el Auténtico, Marko, Jonathan Moly, Víctor Muñoz, Nelson Bustamante, Jorge Luis Chacín, Maffio, Ronald Borjas, Mermelada Bunch, Cáceres, Sharlene, Beta Mejía, Richard Charm and Nangel Menez.

“It is no secret to anyone that our friend Chyno has been going through delicate moments of health. He has evolved and put more than 100% into his recovery. However, today we ask you to accompany him on this path so that he can continue paying for the costs of the recovery process,” says the text.

“We count on you this June 8 at the Brickell Scala so that we can raise funds to help Chyno and continue celebrating his life today and always,” he adds.

For its part, the family of the Latin Grammy winner thanked the initiative, through a statement published on the interpreter’s Instagram account.