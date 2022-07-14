singer’s mother reveals her biggest wish

Shakira and Gerard Pique are no longer a couple, but the singer’s mother wants them to get back together.

Nidia Ripoll, who is in Barcelona to care for her ill husband and her heartbroken daughter, is staying strong so she can support her loved ones, including her grandchildren Milan and Sasha.

The Colombian star has had a difficult month. His father, William Mebarak, after returning home after a serious fall he suffered in June, had to return to hospital because he had not fully recovered. According to Ms. Ripoll, they are taking things step by step.

“He’s there, he’s getting better every day, thank God. Thank you for asking, ”she told Europa Press, as reported by Hola magazine!

Asked about her daughter’s breakup, Shakira’s mother said she wants reconciliation between the footballer and the singer. “Of course I would like them to get back together. »

“Shakira is fine, thank God,” Nidia revealed, adding that she has found refuge with her children. A few weeks ago, rumors surfaced that Shakira was planning to return to live in Miami. However, Ms. Ripoll claims she is unaware. “I have no idea, we didn’t talk about it,” she says.

