Singers who went to the world of cinema, but with uneven results

The world of entertainment is capricious. Music and acting are two very different arts, and yet some singers have proven themselves in the cinema. But where they find success, others fail.

In this report we are going to review five examples of one, and five examples of others. some of these stars began their career in the world of musicbut paradoxically they achieved more recognition when they switched to acting, reinventing their career.

Surely many of the actors and actresses on this list you are surprised to know that they started in the world of music. And vice versa: some singers you will be surprised to know who have also taken their first steps in acting… because they have barely left a mark.

5 singers who achieved success in the cinema…

…and 5 who weren’t so lucky:

SUCCESS – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga starred in one of the most awarded films of 2018, A Star Is Born. The umpteenth remake of the same story that, however, amazed the public with Gaga’s brutal dramatic performance, deserving of nominations and awards all over the world.

Gaga has been very careful with her roles: her next was Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, a film that divided the public but in which Gaga also received nominations for her performance in almost all awards. His next project of hers? Another musical… like Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel.

FAILURE – Rihanna

Rihanna’s musical career is impeccable: she is the second best-selling singer in history, only behind Madonna (who also appears on this list), and among her best-selling singles are Rude Boy, Only Girl (In the World) or Diamonds.

His acting career is much less lucid, although he also had bad luck: he was secondary in warshipa 2012 Transformers blockbuster that has been forgotten, with a very generic character.

Something better was his role in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (although Luc Besson’s movie also flopped big) and season 5 of Bates Motel. She was also one of the Ocean’s 8, but since 2018 she has not participated in any major production again.

SUCCESS – Will Smith

Will Smith, one of the biggest stars of our time, began his career in the eighties as a rapper, in the duo Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Princewhich achieved great success and several Grammys with its singles “summer time” Y “Parents Just Don’t Understand”.

Many of us knew him for the mythical comedy “The prince of Bel Air“, intentionally built to exploit the charisma of “The Fresh Prince”. But it wouldn’t take long for him to leave her behind and launch a film career thanks to blockbusters like Bad Boys, Independence Day or Men in Black.

Smith usually has better luck with his commercial films than with his dramas, and in the last one he has had particularly bad luck (After Earth, Focus, Suicide Squad, Gemini, Collateral Beauty…)… until won the Oscar in 2022although the movie was the least of that evening…

FLIP – 50 Cent

The life of curtis jackson, known by his stage name 50 Cent (although in some films he signs with his birth name) is certainly fascinating. He was born into a broken family and he began to make a living selling drugs and boxinguntil he reconsidered and launched himself into the world of hip hop, with moderate success in the 90s.

He then survived a shooting that left him 9 bullet hits, and with the help of Eminem, launched a very successful recording career. Her life was told in the movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’a 2005 semi-autobiography that received appalling reviews.

It cannot be said that it has failed, quite the opposite in reality… but perhaps not in the ideal way. 50 Cent has acted in 25 movies, but most low-budget direct-to-home action or thriller filmsproduced by his own company, Cheetah Vision.

A track record that has earned him his choice as one of the “expendables” for Stallone’s movie The Expendables 4.

SUCCESS – Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo is best known for her musical career, although the truth is that she began as an actress in Selena and Anaconda (1997) before releasing their first singles, If You Had My Love and On the 6, in 1999. López has been one of the few artists to achieve success (and stay relevant) in both her films and her albums.

Like many other superstars on this list, J.Lo had a bit of a decline in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and experienced a resurgence in recent years. She in the world of cinema received more applause than ever for Wall Street Hustlers in 2019 (Hustlers) … and she said she felt very hurt not to have received an Oscar nomination.

FAILURE – Madonna

The Queen of Pop has been a direct influence on all the singers on this list. She revolutionized pop music with her style and versatility…except in her acting career. She starred in two dozen movies between the 80s and 90s, but only one of them, avoidreceived good reviews for his performance.

Madonna won a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Eva Perón in 1996. But she has also been nominated nine times! to the Razzie, the awards for the worst in the world of cinema, for films such as Who’s That Girl, Four Rooms or Swept Awaythe 2002 film that finally made him retire from the acting world.

In 2002 he also composed the song for the James Bond movie Die Another Day… recognized as one of the worst Bond songs. He also had a cameo in that movie, the last one to star Pierce Brosnan, and it got horrible reviews.

SUCCESS – Najwa Nimri

Najwa Nimri She is one of the most popular Spanish actresses, in addition to films such as Who will sing to you, The Tree of Blood and especially series such as Visa a Vis and La Casa de Papel. Although she studied acting and became known in Daniel Calparsoro’s first films (Jump into the void, Passages and Blindfolded in the mid-90s), Najwa had started her artistic career in music.

After singing in soul and jazz bands, since 1996 the girl from Pamplona has formed together with Charles Jean the group Najwajean of trip hop, a subgenre of electronic music with influences from hop hop, funk and jazz. His first album was No Blood, in 1998, whose song Dead for you you will recognize if you have seen the Spanish Version program.

FAILURE – Dani Martin

Dani Martín is one of the Spanish singers most loved by millennials, leading The crazy’s song. But, although music has been what has given him fame, Martín began his acting career after studying Dramatic Art and debuted in short films, series and even a special on Tuesday and Thirteen.

El Canto del Loco began in 1999. His fame led Globomedia to choose him for Countdown, a plagiarism of 24 for Cuatro in 2007, his only leading role… and he wasn’t very convincing.

Martín has worked with directors of the stature of Fernando Leon de Aranoa (the short Mermaids), Joaquin Oristrell (Without shame), bigas moon (I am Juani) and even Pedro Almodovar in Broken Embraces in 2009… which was his last acting role.

SUCCESS – Awkwafina

Rapper Awkwafina rose to popularity with the rap “My Vag” uploaded to YouTube in 2012, which led her to release her first albums in 2014 and 2018. That year her career in the world of cinema also took off… and it has been meteoric .

He had supporting roles in popular movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8 and Jumanji The Next Levelbut it was The Farewelldrama about a Chinese-American family, which demonstrated her acting qualities: she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, being the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe in acting categories.

Most recently, he has co-starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and Legends of the Ten Rings; and the animated films Raya and the Last Dragon and The Bad Guys.

FAILURE – Britney Spears

The princess of pop marked a new era of teen pop at the beginning of the new millennium, and her successes as Baby One More Time they remain fresh as well as nostalgic.

Spears created a school of “Princesses of Pop” together with Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson and Mandy Moorebut none was as mediatic as Spears, both for her music… and for her private life, including having been under her father’s tutelage for 13 years that ended in 2021.

The testimonies of the psychological abuse suffered by Spears motivated a change in the public image in her favor (remember the #FreeBritney movement?)

Britney Spears’ life has been full of ups and downs, and one of them was starring in the movie Crossroads, in which she plays a teenager on a road trip (alongside future star Zoe Saldaña).

The movie, however, was a flop at the time and has been forgotten, and Britney has limited herself to making cameos in movies or series, usually playing herself, or a fictionalized version of her.