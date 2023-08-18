“Singing in Small Rooms Fills Me Up”

It’s quite possible that when you turn on the television, at some point, you’ve seen a giant stage, a microphone, and hundreds of spotlights pointed toward a young man who’s excited to dedicate his life to music. many of them, in the voice kids, a competition that has already had eight editions. Well, that’s what it looks like. What you don’t see is what happens next. What about the ‘kids’ who appear on screen with a smile and a desire to conquer the world? María Parrado, the first winner of the program, tells EL Español.

“If I had to say something to Maria, who won in 2014, I would tell her that she has entered a very beautiful world, but very complicated. I would ask you to be patient and willing“, this newspaper tells María Parado (Chicalana de la Frontera, Cadiz, 2001), Composer and singer of pop, romantic ballads and pop rock. Although The La Voz Kids have been meant to be a “springboard” in their careers.His music career started very early. At the age of eight, she participated in the television contest “Cantem Una Canción”. telecinco,

It can be said that the young woman has been singing all her life. He has also been part of the Canal Sur program “Menuda Noche”. john and a halfAndalusian is famous for the performances of children who are fond of singing, and they do so with famous artists.



María Parado in session for her new album.

handed over

It didn’t take long for the woman from Cádiz to be in the national media and her voice heard started playing on the main radio from Spain. She was the winner at the age of 12 talent show This will give him a “push”. When Mariah responds to what her music career would have been like if she hadn’t signed up for the program, she’s very clear: “Very tough.” “For me, the voice has changed everything, and perhaps gave me all the chances Now I have everything from recording separate albums, collaborations with artists I’ve released, touring… everything”, explains the singer.

past and future

It should be remembered that in addition to playing on Spanish radio and television, Maria’s voice may also be familiar to lovers of the big screen. walt disney studios He relied on her for the soundtrack of his animated film “Moana”. Although this was not his first time, he had given voice before also. Soundtrack from the movie “Annie” Produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith.

From the day she won La Voz Kids, her life hasn’t stopped changing. His music career, his personal life, his daily routine. Recalling that Maria became famous at the age of 12, she had not even finished high school yet. After attending high school in Cadiz, he had to “pause to set the path” on which he wanted to lay down his life, Of course, for those who want to dedicate themselves to music, Madrid has all its doors open. So he packed his bags, picked up his guitar and headed for the capital.



Maria Parrado in a concert hall.

handed over

Although she has never been far from the stage, Maria has not abandoned her academic training. During the four years he spent in Madrid, have studied acting and now he’s doing a Higher Degree in Marketing and Advertising,

don’t let people down

“I always say that you don’t have to lock the doors on anything“, the woman from Cádiz answers when talking about future projects. This philosophy is reflected when she reviews the latest songs she has released in collaboration with her friend and singer Gonzalo Hermida, such as “Historias Inventadas”, Bachata.

The artist is not closed to sing other genres of music. can u hear? maria parado singing reggaeton, “Why not? I guess in the end you have to find the middle point between what you usually sing and what’s playing at the moment. But it can be as long as I adapt it to my style stay comfortable and don’t feel disguisedMaria tells.

It is clear that the life of any artist passes through different phases. Moments of “locking yourself up” in the studio to compose, stages of singing for thousands of people on large stages or cycles in which you only need a microphone and a guitar or piano. “I finally realized it life never stops surprising you“, Maria begins to explain what stage her music career is currently in. “Since I started, I have sung on stage in front of many people and in smaller and more personal rooms. But at this point, I realized that now, at 22, Singing in more intimate rooms fills my heart even more And watch people very closely. The singer says, “appearing alone with his piano and without anything.”

The maiden also announced that “soon” and “best for winter“The public will be able to enjoy the new songs composed by him. “I have been composing music for a long time. We started by releasing a very special song ‘What does Madrid have’. and I think more new music coming soon“, continues the lady of Cadiz.

Maria will be on separate tours until then Cities distributed throughout the Spanish geography, The tour will begin in Valladolid on 23 September, followed by Alicante on 6 October, then he will visit Granada on 7 October and will be in Bilbao on 28 of the same month.