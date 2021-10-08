News

Single and happy, Emma Watson renews the concept ‘I am self-partnered’ – People

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Single? Better ‘self-associated’. Emma Watson, the actress who enjoyed global success as a young girl at the time of the Harry Potter saga (she was just nine when she was cast in the role of Hermione and a generation has grown up with her for over 10 years) and is now a ‘established actress, turns 30 on April 15, 2020 and with a tough attitude declares to British Vogue, on which she is on the cover in December: “I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered. “, literally ‘I’m happy to be single, I call it being self-associated’.
Emma Watson, Meg by Jo March in Little Woman, the new Little Women by Greta Gerwig, yet another version of the book training of millions of women is awaited, already rumored for the Oscar nominations (January 30 in cinemas in Italy)

Loading...
Advertisements

updates the concept of ‘single’, already an update of the super anachronistic ‘spinster’. Coupled with myself, that is to say, I’m fine like this on the threshold of 30 years.
“It took me a while: when I was 29 I realized I felt so stressed and anxious: if you haven’t set up a house, you don’t have a husband, you haven’t had a child and you are about to turn 30, it means that you haven’t done well enough in your career and life, “explained the British actress and model, who is also a feminist activist and goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
947
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
859
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
851
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
850
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
850
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
830
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
782
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top