Single and happy, Emma Watson renews the concept ‘I am self-partnered’ – People

Single? Better ‘self-associated’. Emma Watson, the actress who enjoyed global success as a young girl at the time of the Harry Potter saga (she was just nine when she was cast in the role of Hermione and a generation has grown up with her for over 10 years) and is now a ‘established actress, turns 30 on April 15, 2020 and with a tough attitude declares to British Vogue, on which she is on the cover in December: “I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered. “, literally ‘I’m happy to be single, I call it being self-associated’.

Emma Watson, Meg by Jo March in Little Woman, the new Little Women by Greta Gerwig, yet another version of the book training of millions of women is awaited, already rumored for the Oscar nominations (January 30 in cinemas in Italy)

updates the concept of ‘single’, already an update of the super anachronistic ‘spinster’. Coupled with myself, that is to say, I’m fine like this on the threshold of 30 years.

“It took me a while: when I was 29 I realized I felt so stressed and anxious: if you haven’t set up a house, you don’t have a husband, you haven’t had a child and you are about to turn 30, it means that you haven’t done well enough in your career and life, “explained the British actress and model, who is also a feminist activist and goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.