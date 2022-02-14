Single Certification 2022, supplementary treatment with new ones instructions by the Revenue Agency.

The transition from double bonus expected for 2020 to stabilize the supplementary treatment of 1,200 euros for 2021 is also reflected in the instructions for completing the model CU 2022to be sent to the Revenue Agency and delivered to the recipient by March 16.

Compared to last year, the rules for indicating the amount disbursed therefore change, as well as the amount not due and the recovery modewhether in a lump sum or through installments.

Furthermore, the safeguard clause in the Single Certification 2022 for workers incompetent due to the lower income received following the Covid emergency.

So let’s take stock of the instructions of the Revenue Agency relating to model CU 2022 and supplementary treatment.

Single Certification 2022, news and instructions relating to supplementary treatment

Overcoming the Renzi bonus and the transition to the new supplementary treatment on employee income which took place last year leads to the need to review the rules for compiling the Single Certification 2022.

First of all, remember that you are entitled to the new personal income tax bonus introduced for the cut to the tax wedge are, for the tax year 2021, the holders of income from employment and similar not exceeding 28,000 euros. Once this threshold is exceeded, afurther deduction of variable amount, which is zeroed once the income exceeds 40,000 euros.

The maximum amount due is equal to 1,200 eurosto be compared to the working period for services rendered from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

Rules revised again by the Budget Law 2022, which alongside the revision of the IRPEF rates was accompanied by the abolition of the IRPEF bonus, recognized exclusively in specific cases. News that will debut in next year’s declaratives, and which confirm the trend of a constantly changing tax system.

In the meantime, however, it is good to dwell on the operating instructions relating to the 2021 tax year.

In the CU 2022 model the supplementary treatment must be indicated in the section relating to “Deductions and credits”filling in points 390 to 403.

In particular, in the 2022 Single Certification it will be necessary to fill in the point 390 using one of the following codes:

“1” if the withholding agent has granted the employee the supplementary treatment and has paid it all or in part;

“2” if the withholding agent has not granted the employee the supplementary treatment or has recognized it, but has not paid it even in part.

In point 391 it will be necessary to report the amount of the supplementary treatment paid, while in the next 392 the amount recognized by the withholding agent but not paid to the employee.





Single Certification 2022, supplementary treatment provided by the previous employer

For the workers who have had previous employment relationshipsthe withholding agent required to complete the CU 2022 it will also have to take into account the amounts recognized by previous employers.

When preparing the Single Certification, it will therefore be necessary to proceed as follows:

in point 397 the code 1 or 2 must be indicated, depending on the situation;

in point 398 the amount of the treatment provided;

in point 399 the amount of the treatment recognized but not paid;

in point 400, the total amount recovered within the tax adjustment operations;

in point 403 the tax code of the previous withholding agent.

As reported in the instructions of the Revenue, the compilation of the point 400 it’s necessary:

in case of extraordinary operation with the transfer of employees without interruption of the employment relationship and without termination of the previous substitute;

without interruption of the employment relationship and without termination of the previous substitute; in case of extraordinary operation with extinction of the previous withholding agent and with the continuation of the activity by the new one, in the event that the first substitute has recovered the supplementary treatment.

Single Certification 2022, recovery in installments if the supplementary treatment not due exceeds 60 euros

Specific operational indications are also provided regarding the recovery of the supplementary treatment not due.

It is in the seat of tax adjustment that, should the not due to the personal income tax bonus paid during the year, the employer is required to recover the sums, taking into account the additional deduction due to the holders of income between 28,000 and 40,000 euros.

Recovery is carried out in 8 installments in the event of an amount due greater than 60 euros.

At an operational level, in the 2022 Single Certification it will be necessary for the withholding agent to indicate in the point 393 the amount of the treatment recovered within the tax adjustment operations.

In case of recovery in installmentsIn the point 394 it will be necessary to indicate the sums that will be recovered later.

The point 395named as the previous one “Treatment recovered after the adjustment operations”it is instead dedicated to the amount recovered relative to the previous year after the tax adjustment operations.

In the 2022 Single Certification there is no safeguard for the incompetent

Compared to last year then the instructions change for the indication of the supplementary treatment, taking into account the lack of credit relating to the IRPEF bonus of 80 euros.

A Announcements that simplifies the compilation of the Single Certification 2022 and to which they are supported further major changes regarding the verification of whether or not the tax credit is due in the pay slip.

If, in relation to the sums disbursed in 2020, a safeguard clause was provided for the incompetent due to Covid, nothing has been ordered in this regard for 2021.

It should be remembered that it was article 128 of law decree no. 34/2020 to provide – exclusively for 2020 – the cancellation of the obligation to return the IRPEF bonus for incapacitated workers due to the perception of Covid-19 layoffs.

A rule that saved from the obligation of having to give back in the tax adjustment the amounts recognized which, however, have not been replicated for 2021. Il model CU 2022 therefore it loses the safeguard clause and the related fields 478, 479 and 480.