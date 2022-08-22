Single Kim Kardashian: Will Kanye West win her back?

The divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was not all good. If the beautiful was able to quickly find happiness in the arms of another, Pete Davidson, it will have been short-lived. Indeed, the pretty brunette with the plastic dream has ended her relationship, to the chagrin of the fans of this newly formed couple. On the other hand, this news must have delighted the one nicknamed Yeezus. The latter, who has not forgotten the mother of his children, might want to follow in his footsteps again. At 45, the rapper, businessman and designer hopes to rebuild his family. It remains to be seen whether or not Kylie Jenner’s sister will want to fall back into her arms.

Kim Kardashian “delighted” that Kanye West “starts going out again”

“Kim is heartbroken to be separated from Pete, and Kanye only amplifies his upseta source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife. Her bad taste made him realize that he might never let her move on with his life and be happy.”. Suffice to say that everything seems to be off to a bad start for the father of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. “One of his biggest fears was that Kanye would believe his breakup [avec Pete Davidson] meant he had a chance to win her back,” we learn from the same source. “Everyone asked him about it. She replied that it would never happen. And she sincerely means it”.

Everything suggests that Kim Kardashian, the pretty bimbo, who recently revealed the horrible things she was ready to do to look younger, has drawn a line under the past. For his part, Kanye West tried somehow to look elsewhere. He therefore chained relationships, without much success, especially with Chaney Jones, considered by some to be a carbon copy of Kim Kardashian. If his romance with the latter is now over, Kim seems “Glad he’s started dating again and didn’t try to contact her”. Especially since the interpreter of Flashing Lights now dating a new young woman.