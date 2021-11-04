Single network Tlc, a plan B appears: Tim would give up control of the network

Tim would be ready to give up control of the newco deriving from the integration of assets with Open Fiber, in the context of AccessCo project, the single Tlc network. This is what Bloomerg writes according to which the telco led by Luigi Gubitosi aims to close the game anyway and therefore to move the project forward.

“With reference to today’s press rumors about possible corporate structures relating to the network, Tim specifies that the matter has not been discussed in the Board of Directors nor have any decisions been made in this regard”, the company specifies in a note. Meanwhile, the news caused the stock to jump 5.74% to the stock market at € 0.3296 per share.

The new version of the plan developed by Tim on the one hand would be more in line with the wishes of the Draghi government pushing for co-investment on equal terms and on the other it would serve afaddress the critical issues that could arise on the antitrust front in Brussels.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary board of directors has been called for 11 November at the request of the majority shareholder Vivendi, also supported by a series of independent directors to take stock, as well as on the single network dossier, also and above all on the new reorganization plan announced in conjunction with the presentation of the latest financial data and the update of the guidance. The French want to see clearly also in consideration of the value of the Tim stock, now at an all-time low of around 30 cents or so.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED