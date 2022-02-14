Single on Valentine’s Day with the 10 least romantic couples in the movies

Saint Valentine has arrived and while couples are preparing to celebrate it by candlelight, i single who choose to remain in their slippers, in front of the TV, are bombarded with maxi lists of rom-coms that flash, overwhelmingly, on the streaming platforms. Just to reassure us that our “Harry” or “Sally” is somewhere out there waiting for us. What if they weren’t? If you are someone who believes that “happily ever after” is just a farce, we have a list of movies that are right for you to recover on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video.

Not all movie couples have had their cheesy happy ending. See the spouses Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner throwing knick-knacks in Limoges ne The War of the Roses or Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet couple adrift in Revolutionary Road. Not to mention, then, of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson who in Story of a Marriage they hate each other as much as they can. The primacy of the most anti-romantic couple ever holds it, however, Cruise-Kidman. The Hollywood golden couple who divorced on the set of Eyes Wide Shut where they played two rich spouses in crisis. From former lovers David Carradine and Uma Turman from Kill Bill to Liar Love between Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Here you are, 10 anti-Valentine’s Day pairs for a single February 14th.