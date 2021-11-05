Single Tim-Open Fiber network, Terna model with subsequent listing?

Tim would be willing to give up control of the network in the AccessCo operation, the newco that should be born fromintegration of the assets of Fibercop (the wholesale company of Tim, Kkr and Fastweb) with those of Open Fiber. This is the press indiscretion circulated yesterday that despite the Tim’s clarification – “no decision has been taken at board level” – made the stock jump up to the threshold of 6% in recovery after the collapse of recent days following the announcement, by the same telco, of a new reorganization plan with a lot of guidance adjustment. A plan that would have made the majority shareholder Vivendi jump into the chair to the point of leaving the request for an extraordinary board of directors set for November 11th.

The French want to understand what is happening, but reorganization is not the issue on the table: the burning dossier is that of the single network of Tlc, which has now been bogged down for months despite Enel’s exit from the Open Fiber shareholder base had given hope for an acceleration of the project. The position of the French, with a share of 23.75%, is fundamental for the destiny of the company. But no less important is that of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti currently in share with 9.81%. And above all, the role played by the Cassa – which boasts 50% of Open Fiber and is preparing to rise to 60% due to Enel’s handover to the Australian fund Macquaire (to 40%) – is fundamental. will have in the newco AccessCo.

Meanwhile, according to press rumors of the last hour the Kkr fund would be aiming to strengthen its investment in the TIM network. But a spokesperson for Tim promptly pointed out that “at the moment the company does not foresee a reduction of the stake in Fibercop”. Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Telecom stock jumped by almost 7%.



Is the plan changing in substance? Will Tim’s primary network flow into the newco AccessCo or are we thinking about a different operation that brings with it only the secondary one, leaving Tim the backbone and the primary?

If this were the case, it is clear that the cards on the table would change and not a little: Tim could indeed give up ownership and Cdp would be the deus ex machina on all fronts, ownership and governance. Tim has (so far) never given up on the question of the majority stake, i.e. on the ownership of the network, so any decision can only be the result of a plan B. Also because there is also the risk that the Antitrust The EU does not give the green light to the AccessCo operation if an obstacle to competition is envisaged even on paper, due to the issue of ownership by an infrastructure operator.

The news of a possible renunciation and therefore of a step backwards can only cause a sensation. And it is evident that it triggers a whole series of questions: if the majority of the network is not in the hands of Tim, who will hold the scepter? Cassa Depositi e Prestiti? Is it therefore taking shape a state property and guide?

The value of the Tim stock has long been below an “unacceptable” threshold for a company that is among the largest in Italy and which has the most important infrastructure in charge, that of telecommunications, ia fundamental infrastructure also and above all to carry out the digitization of the country on which the NRP hinges. It is therefore evident that a solution must be found on the single network dossier: the country can no longer afford, much less at this time, a situation of instability and possible reorganization (including management) within a company that, although private, is in fact a “national” company. The interests of private shareholders, financial interests, cannot and must not prevail. And the state has a duty to understand where this is going. But it also has the duty to define its position by clarifying it once and for all the role of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in the match of the networks. Is the Terna model (Cdp Reti holds the control with 29.85%) advocated in the past making its way again? That is, a shareholder model in which the main shareholder and “guarantor” becomes CDP? A model in which the remuneration will come from the next listing?

An observation should also be made on the measures put in black and white in the Competition Decree: are we sure that the obligation of cooperation and co-investment is the right way to simplify iter and roadmap of construction sites? Or will it add more bureaucracy as telcos have to agree on any excavation?

