Single Women: Beyonce takes on the fashion, Nicki Minaj hits the headlines, Mary J. Blige brings the all-female tour, plus Erica Banks, Flo Milli, Megan and more!

These ladies are in their bags this summer. From new albums to new projects – they can’t be stopped.

Queen Bey sent the Beyhive into a frenzy when she deleted profile pictures on social media. Beyonce then shocked the world with the announcement of her highly anticipated new album “Renaissance” which will be released on July 29. Of course, to celebrate the new project, Queen Bey graced the cover of Vogue UK, reclaiming her throne.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Nicki Minaj will be double-booked this fall, making headlines at the iHeartRadio Festival. The Barb herself is also set to be the first female rapper to headline Rolling Loud New York. The music festival takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY from September 23-25. Tickets are on sale now!

Mary J. Blige gave an incredible performance at Roots Picnic 2022. The soulful hip-hop queen is ready to hit the road, taking to Instagram to announce that the Good Morning Gorgeous tour is set to kick off this fall in North Carolina. The tour will also include R&B singers Ella May and Queen Naija. Tickets are on sale now.

Chloe Bailey is coming in strong this summer, recently turning heads at the legendary Hot 97 Summer Jam concert. She’s keeping the momentum going, honoring her fans with her new single “Surprise” which has quickly gone viral on social media.

Cardi B is in her shoe bag, with a two-part collab with Reebok. The Bronx villain took to Instagram to announce the official release. The pretty kicks in pastel colors can be found here.

Many fans are still reacting to Megan Thee Stallion’s refusal to back down after an unforgettable interview with Rolling Stone. Let’s spotlight Houston Hottie’s jaw-dropping looks for the cover.

Janet Jackson never misses an opportunity to show fans she still has it. The music mogul graced the cover of ESSENCE and is set to perform an iconic show at ESSENCE Festival this summer!

Yung Miami just released her new podcast, and now she’s teaming up with Gucci Mane and Quavo on the new hit single “First Impression.”

Since going full cosplay, Flo Milli is celebrating Black Music Month in style. His new bop, “Conceited,” gives a 90s vibe and fans are loving the new track.

Lakeyah is getting fans ready for summer, and she’s back with a new anthem. “Record Straight” proves why the ladies are taking over!

Texas rapper Erica Banks proves why fans have to go back and call her “entitled”. She just released her new project, “Diary of The Flow Queen,” and the hit single “Nasty” is already a fan favorite.