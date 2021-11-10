Singles Day 11.11 2020: what it is, how it works and who joins

Over the years you have surely heard of Black Friday And Cyber ​​Monday, not to mention the very recently concluded event, or Amazon’s Prime Day. If these “celebrations” were born in the USA, the same cannot be said for the Singles Day 11.11, yet another appointment with discounts and offers which is now becoming more and more popular even in our latitudes. Conceived in 1993, this date has become a real symbol for the digital market. In fact, we are talking about the biggest holiday in the world (in terms of numbers) in fact of online shopping. In this regard, in this article we will explain what is Singles Day 11.11, how does it work And which stores join to the initiative arriving during the month of November 2021.

What Singles Day 11.11 is and how it works: all about the singles party

As the name implies, the Singles Day 11.11 (or Guanggun Jie) is held the11 November of each year. Unlike Valentine’s Day, Singles Day’s “moral” goal is to celebrate singles, a slice of the population that certainly abounds (for many reasons). Hence the choice of the date, composed only of 1 numbers: just think that in Asia many are organized parties prohibited for couples, precisely on the occasion of this event.

But so what is Singles Day 11.11 and what does it have to do with… discounts? As happened for Valentine’s Day, it didn’t take long before everything was exploited by giants like JingDong, TaoBao and Alibaba to propose numerous offers on products of any kind. In short, a party given by purposes very different from those of today has turned into an opportunity for savings and as such can only attract an extraordinary number of users in search of the right offer.

How Singles Day 11.11 works: GizDeals comes to your aid with the best offers

Our Buying Guides for Singles Day 11.11

Before leaving you to the details on the individual stores, we would like to point out a series of buying guides which could prove useful to guide you in the sea of ​​products that will be offered on offer during the 11 November event. This is a short overview dedicated to little robots and ai vacuum cleaner wireless; for lovers of smartphone there is no lack of specific advice and the same applies to i notebook (of course, all in China sauce!). In short, if you want to create your personal “shopping list” with the products that interest you and that could be among the protagonists of the Singles Day 11.11 2021, you are in the right place!

Below you will find the various guides with the respective link.

But now let’s see what are the recommended stores that they should join Singles Day 11.11 with many offers and promotions, available on the day ofNovember 11, 2021. In addition, each store is accompanied by a link to our Telegram channel. Before leaving, we would like to point out that the initiatives dedicated to the singles party often start in the previous days, so watch out and activate the notifications!

Banggood

Banggood is one of the most important Chinese stores, when it comes to purchases dedicated to us Westerners. Often the products come from European warehouses (where specified) and free shipping is also available. Obviously there are no customs fees, the Vat Tax is already included and the reliability is at the top (also thanks to our support through the groups listed above). Banggood will almost certainly take part in the Singles Day 11.11 with an avalanche of offers and attractive prices: as soon as there will be news you will find the details of the promo here.

AliExpress

Seeing as Alibaba is a major proponent of the Singles Day 11.11, certainly can not miss the appeal Aliexpress. The shopping platform has always been characterized by its low prices and numerous promotions and also in this case there is an avalanche of initiatives.

For all the details on the AliExpress event take a look to our in-depth analysis dedicated to the store.

GShopper & EdWayBuy

The new entries of the Singles Day 2021: we do not yet have certainty, but it is impossible not to mention GShopper And EdWayBuy among the possible stores protagonists of 11.11: by now both portals have created a good slice of passionate users, thanks to the super affordable prices, the many coupons, the shipping from Europe (often available) and the ability to pay in complete peace of mind with PayPal. In short, this year we expect these two stores to do their part with some crazy offers to celebrate the singles party!

Geekbuying

Among the stores that usually participate in Singles Day 11.11 it is impossible not to find Geekbuying, a shopping platform that has amazed us on several occasions thanks to excellent offers and products shipped from warehouses in Europe and Italy.

This is the 11.11 event page of Geekbuying (where you will find a shower of coupons and offers) and one for the Global Shopping Festival. In addition, the initiative is also present Bonus Coupon, which allows you to save money by purchasing from a selection of products.

eBay

Let’s now pass to the western stores. As with the other platforms we don’t have a confirmation yet but we expect that eBay he will certainly not be found unprepared: the platform and its sellers have always proved to be quite loyal to Singles Day and this year too should be no exception. If you are aiming for savings, then you just have to click on the link below and subscribe to our dedicated Telegram channel, waiting for the promo dedicated to 11.11.

Amazon

How long Amazon belongs to the Western imagination, it is likely that Jeff Bezos’ platform will also try its hand at discounts and promotions on the occasion of the Singles Day 11.11 2021, as also happened last year. After the Prime Day event, the spotlight is on Black Friday, but don’t be fooled: certainly there will be promos suitable to satisfy your thirst for discounts even to celebrate the singles party.

All offers from the best brands

Huawei

The 11.11 Singles Day involves everyone and among the names of the main brands we find Huawei: the official store of the Chinese tech giant has kicked off a series of flash sales and discounts with coupons, valid until November 17. For all the details take a look to our in-depth study dedicated to the Huawei promo!

Blackview

If you are looking for a rugged smartphone, Singles Day is the event for you thanks to the promotional initiative Blackview. The Chinese brand offers discounts of up to 70% with many products on offer including rugged, low budget smartphones, tablets, notebooks, headphones and smartwatches. To find out all the details take a look to the in-depth study dedicated to the Blackview promo.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has seen fit to use Singles Day 11.11 as a springboard towards Black Friday 2021. Promotional initiatives – here you will find all the details – will continue until November 18th, so the discounts aren’t limited to the singles party period only!

Teclast

Obviously, the brand could not be missed for Singles Day Teclast, with a roundup of notebooks and tablets on offer with a discount code on the occasion of this particular holiday. Would you like to know more? Then here you will find our in-depth analysis with all the details of the promotion.

Now that we have an overview of the main stores and brands participating in the 11.11 Single Day, we just have to take advantage of the many offers available for everyone: as regards the event, the climax is obviously theNovember 11, 2021. Subscribe to our Telegram channels to not miss a single opportunity to save!

