Singo: the double mistake of youth changes Turin-Empoli. But Juric forgives him

An ingenuity that leaves the team in ten: from that moment on, the game takes a different turn, changing completely. Wilfried’s expulsion Singo arrived at minute 32 of the first half with the grenade leading 2-0 overturns the current match at the Olimpico Grande Torino. We cannot deny the fact that the episode that saw the Ivorian winger as an unlucky protagonist undoubtedly conditioned the game: from three points almost sure with control of the game in hand, to the Tuscan draw. A key episode that takes us (in a sense) back to a year ago, but in another stage and with a different opponent.

DEJA VU – The expulsion of Singo arrived in the first portion of the game makes us think a lot about Rome-Turin last season, a match played at the Olimpico on December 17, 2020, almost a year ago exactly. In the capital, the Ivorian winger was expelled within 14 minutes for double yellow, thus leaving the team in ten for almost the entire duration of the match. But if the direct red received against Empoli is doubtful ( READ HERE ), on the contrary, the double yellow card of the referee Abisso in the match against the Giallorossi was non-existent ( READ HERE ).

NAIVETY’ – Ivan Juric at the end of the game does not say too much about the key episode of the match (READ HERE): “If I can afford it, I would like to avoid commenting on the referee’s decision because I know it’s difficult for them. “. The truth is that – fair or not – the expulsion completely changed the game. Double naivety committed by Singo: first he misses the reading on the postponement of the goalkeeper (responsibility in part also of Zima) and then uses his body in an inappropriate way to stop Di Francesco. The match up to 30 ‘was in the hands of Turin, maybe we might as well stay with eleven and let the opponent go into the goal, assuming he had scored. But the Croatian coach, obviously, does not throw the cross on anyone: “Zima and Singo are two young boys, there is that they can be wrong – said the technician -. They should have talked to each other more in that circumstance, but they are both silent types. “ We can speak of an error of inexperience, so it is time to learn the lesson. Singo will have some time to think about it as he will obviously be disqualified for Cagliari-Turin.