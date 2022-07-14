Sinister truths and forbidden passions: five films to rediscover David Cronenberg, the great provocateur

the premiere of Crimes Of The Future revived interest in the work of the Canadian David Cronenberg, which had not presented a new film for eight years. An interest that was always in the moviegoers who glimpsed, already in the early 80s, the appearance of an intense and provocative imagery, tied to the most discredited genres of cinema such as horror and science fiction, but rooted in a tense political view of the future of the world . But now Cronenberg is opening the doors to a curious spectator through this journey from the most irreverent cult to a mainstream that today reconfigures its coordinates to give space to its essential reflections.

Crimes Of The Future he returns to the body as the epicenter of the human condition, to its complex relationships with art and technology, but he also rehearses a melancholy ode to a change of era, to a transformation of the pains and pleasures of this millennium. With the return of Viggo Mortensen, in his fourth joint collaboration, and stars Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, the film that rocked the last Cannes Festival is an opportunity to revisit the filmography of the Canadian director who exposed the most absurd and desperate times in the viscera of his cinema.

Naked Feast (1991). Available on Qubit TV.

The Cronenberg of the 90s was a thorny road to definition. After having dabbled in body horror with deadly parasites (1975) and Rage (1977), of having adapted Stephen King in his daring version of the dead zone (1983), the terrible child from that past decade, which had camouflaged keys to porn and eschatology in the territory of political terror, was now animated by a sacred monster like William Burroughs. How to take that impossible, unique, almost unfilmable story to the cinema? What the director does scanners (1981) with that strange artifact, on the border of the black novel and the stories “on drugs”, is to deepen its strangeness, consecrate its roots in the counterculture, its opaque and cumbersome prose. So Cronenberg decides to use Burroughs to delve into his literary influences, those in which there was also a fascination with insects, viruses, parasites and diseases that now come to life in images born from those hallucinations. Nothing is rigorous in the work of appropriation of the filmmaker born in Toronto, but he is free to make alchemies between the world of others and his own. The writer’s horror at the lack of inspiration becomes the most brutal nightmare ever imagined.

M. Butterfly (1992). Available on HBO Max and Apple TV.

The body is now a trap for the characters. A trap for the diligent French diplomat who must follow the dictates of his post and his surname. René Gallimard (Jeremy Irons) is a designated accountant at the French embassy in Beijing in the 1960s. He spends his days between piles of documents – where he evaluates the idle expenses of his colleagues and decides whether to antagonize them or win accomplices to their own dalliances-, and the autochthonous shows, which are a sinful entrance to that extravagant local world. One afternoon he meets a seductive opera singer who little by little becomes the seed of his own downfall. A woman who hides a secret, a body that transforms her appearance. Inspired by a real case, Cronenberg makes with that material that could be that of a tragicomedy, a painful and ecstatic opera, turning the same artifices that previously nourished his fantastic cinema into the lacerating surrender to an impossible passion. yes in deadly parasites Y Rage bodies spread in lust, in M.Butterfly they are consumed in the throes of romantic love. What were once pestilent and voracious bodies are now masks deformed by endless crying.

Spider (2002). Available on Qubit TV.

For Spider (Ralph Fiennes), the world has become indecipherable. A passenger on the last train from London, he arrives at a remote house where a precarious shelter awaits him. His landlady welcomes him and that elusive figure gives way to maternal specters, lost memories of a previous life. Spider, like all of Cronenberg’s heroes, carries his inner torment in his lacerated body, whose materiality disintegrates along with that uncertain world around him. Spider is one of the great unsung films of Cronenberg’s universe, a meticulous exponent of all his obsessions, rooted in childhood, reimagined in a memory as voracious as the plagues of his most visceral horror. And although the entrails and dismembered organs are not exposed, it is the psyche that offers the perfect landscape of an inner ordeal, which had already appeared in Crash (1999) and eXistenZ (1999) and that here assumes the geography of the mind of a psychotic. The new stage of the Canadian cinema that opens in the 2000s finds its prelude here, a mental cobweb that invades the screen as fluids and secretions did before, an autobiographical entry conceived with the greatest disappointment.

A violent history (2005). Available on HBO Max, Movistar Play, Apple TV and Google Play.

David Croneneberg has repeatedly repeated the truths behind the prophetic Darwinian evolution. A path towards a better adaptation to the environment, often hostile, which does not always imply an improvement, neither in terms of beauty, strength or morale. Survival is what dictates the adaptation of all creatures and it is that instinctive impulse that prevails in decisive moments, beyond the camouflage that any civilization can provide. That’s what happens to Tom Stall (Viggo Mortesen), the owner of a small bar in rural Indiana. Kind and timid, loving father and devoted husband, he imparts gratitude and tolerance to his neighborhood, the same kind he received years ago when he arrived as an exile. But when a pair of thugs threaten his safety, the violence learned in the past, contained in the blood that runs through his veins, boils out like an unstoppable scream. That fortuitous event – the repression of some brutal assailants – makes him a local hero and at the same time the perfect target for those who still pursue his ghost. Cronenberg traces the inner origin of those unstoppable drives, those that dictate survival within the fiercest social body.

A dangerous method (2011). Available on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Play, Quibit TV, Pluto Tv (free with advertising).

Cronenberg finally gets into history. Not on a side fact like the one he inspired M.Butterfly, but in a founding event for psychology such as the triangle formed by Carl Jung, Sabina Spielrein and, of course, Sigmund Freud. Again the mind is the territory of transformation, science exposes the frontiers of knowledge, evolution, the implicit conditions of all survival. At the dawn of the 20th century, Carl Jung (Michael Fassbender) leads the treatment of Sabine (Keira Knightley), who will later become a psychoanalyst. Between them hangs the shadow of the “father” of that discipline, the true head of that building of concepts and knowledge: Freud (Viggo Mortensen). The story, in tune with the director’s latest films, is based on an inner flow, a journey imperceptible to the eye but fascinating in the background of the tense conversations. Once again, violence appears on the surface of the civility with which all professionals conduct themselves, and those shakes make themselves felt as Marilyn Chambers’ toothed armpit did before in Rage. Bites that embody a destruction conceived as a death drive by academic reflection, but also ironic about the cost of survival. Cronenberg chuckles, links to the historical monoliths of him revealing his flesh and bones, makes the duel between the science of Freud and the metaphysics of Jung have the opaque color of the unconscious.