Sinister Twin, another horror movie condemned to the Pólvora dump

Welcome, dear reader, to your liked section “Films for the Aurrera dump”. From Finland comes Sinister Twin, the latest from Taneli Mustonen, an author who several years ago directed an interesting slasher about the Lake Bodom murders. This time, the director explores two fronts: psychological horror and supernatural elements, constantly abusing references to classics of the genre.

That’s right, once again we fall prey to a film with great aspirations, too predictable to be surprised and too boring to generate suspense. A disaster in which not even the participation of Teresa Palmer, protagonist of the hit When the lights turn offcan lift.

Steven Cree plays Anthony, an author who owes his success to… Spoiler alert. Image: Heart Films.

Sinister Twin, another horror film to be forgotten.

In Sinister Twinan American couple made up of Rachel and Anthony, decide to move to Finland to restart their lives, away from the tragedy in which one of their sons, Nathan, died in a car accident. They are survived by Elliot, twin of the deceased who begins to have disturbing attitudes; It’s like Nathan never really left.

Although at first it seems like a natural phase of mourning on the part of the boy, soon the same gloomy atmosphere of the town will show its true nature that drives Rachel to madness.

Despite my very negative introduction, the film does have an enormous virtue: its photography. Daniel Lindholm’s work is impressive in the way he uses high contrast and chiaroscuro to portray each sequence. There is an open shot during a ritual scene in which shadows stretch out to a nearby lake. But these look gigantic, as if they were ghosts. Wow, you can even see that he was also a victim of clumsy editing, because there are some sequence shots that seemed like they were going to be longer.

Excellent color management, there are always elements that will stand out. Image: Heart Films.

But between games of shadows you cannot hide mediocrity and Sinister Twinis another pastiche of clichés, bordering on plagiarism towards rosemary’s baby (seeing me cool too). Mustonen tried to encompass so many things that his big twist ending is wholly implausible, bolstered by a sad epilogue. In moments, he manages to focus his attention, supported by excellent camera handling. But by not deciding whether he appeals more to the psychological or to the diabolical, he becomes redundant in terms of acting as his protagonist.

Also a pity, as Palmer gets to work in the role of a mother desperate to know the truth that her surroundings hide from her. Until she is forced to follow the absurd necessities of the script, of course she is.

The saddest thing is the superficial way in which they evoke this supposed paganism… How is it that we invoke the image of Baphomet for the fiftieth and sell it as if it were Nordic folklore? Nor is there an effort to build the people as an antagonistic force beyond the exchange of penetrating glances. Evil only exists because it is necessary to move forward. While in the image we see interesting nods to the meaning of the circle, the plot decides to use other types of symbols unrelated to culture. oh midsummer what harm did you do to create this school of pagan horror.

There should already be a law that prohibits exploiting the idea of ​​having diabolical children. Image: Heart Films.

Will I make another manual of steps to follow to create your generic horror movie? Of course yes, well Sinister Twin he’s not shy about going through every trick in the book.

Everything bad happens from a wealthy family. Without exception. These are first world problems. It is not as if there were already other types of tapes of the style His House that pose other types of scenarios. There must be an old woman who, at first, appears to be evil but ends up being an ally of the protagonist. The chamuco must be, yes or yes, present in some way, regardless of the most outdated use of image it may have, to corrupt the kid in question. An ending where, although the conflict has already been given an “end point”, it shows you that evil will always be present. Nothing else comes out of Sam Raimi and stuff, sometimes.

Sinister Twin It doesn’t even work to be seen in ADO. It could be recommended to photography enthusiasts but they would be better off looking for stills than spending money on this. All could be forgiven, at least as an unintentional comedy, if it weren’t so slow-paced. better see again the black phone or save those pesos for Crimes of the Future either nope.