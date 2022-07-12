Sinister Twin, is she really Good? — We are not nerds

Approximate reading time: 3 minutes

Sinister twin or The Twin is the next horror movie that Corazón Film brings us and here we bring you the spoiler-free review so you know whether or not you should spend your money

Sinister Twin is a Finnish film by director Taneli Mustonen where we follow the story of a family that loses one of their twins after a car accident and strange things begin to happen…or do they?

I’m not quite sure how to review “Sinister Twin”, because this story takes several paths and in the end it takes something totally different from what was planned at the beginning, so I’ll start by talking in a general way about the positives and negatives.

Being a Finnish film, you feel a freshness on stage and environments used, taking a break from the typical Hollywood sets and typical haunted houses that we have always seen in the movies. Making a lot of use of the natural environments of Finland and a little about its customs.

The actors are not recognized internationally but they do a good job, especially the protagonist Theresa Palmer (Rachel) on whom the acting load mainly falls throughout the film. The soundtrack is not remarkable but it is quite enjoyable in the situations that arise.

As for negative points, the inspiration of the writers and the director in several films of the horror genre for this film is noted. Outside of being a tribute and resembling something already seen, this film takes several concepts that have already been explored and tries to mix them without achieving a really coherent integration, although this was probably the intention when the end of the story was revealed.

Nevertheless, that ending loses impact since in the middle of the story one can easily realize what is happening or at least know that nothing that is being presented to us is really the true premise.

This same structure makes it have plot holes and a tedious point arrives where one wants everything to end at once so as not to be from one story to another.

The pace is another problem with the film, as it can be excessively slow and suddenly very jerky. In the same way, terror does not feel present and is something common in current horror movies, so it is not surprising.

In conclusion, “Sinister Twin” is not so sinister since it is not scary, although it does leave a lot of intrigue for much of the film. Here at No Somos Ñoños we recommend you watch the movie if you want to go to the movies and there is no other option that convinces you.

