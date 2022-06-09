Sinister twin, one more horror that contains all the formulas already seen

sinister twin (The TwinFinland/2022). Address: Taneli Mustonen. Script: Taneli Mustonen, Aleksi Hyvarinen. Photography: Daniel Lindholm. Music: Panu Aaltio. Edition: Aleksi Raij, Toni Tikkanen. Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri, Andres Dvinjaninov. Duration: 109 minutes. Distributor: BF Paris. Qualification: Suitable for over 16 years. Our opinion: regular.

The first third of sinister twin offers a more than promising starting point. A happy marriage, a car accident and the horror of seeing one of his twin sons die in it. Looking for a way to recover from the tragedy, Rachel (Teresa Palmer), Anthony (Steven Cree) and little Elliot (Tristan Ruggeri) move to a house in the middle of nowhere in Finland, to get away from the pain and start a new life. .

But shortly after arriving, Elliot begins to talk to his mother about his dead brother, as if he were still with him: “Nathan wants to go back,” he repeats. Strange dreams, the appearance of a mysterious woman and the suspicion of a supernatural situation that could involve the rest of the townspeople, as well as Anthony himself, drive Rachel to a state of desperation to keep her sanity.

As the plot progresses, the director and screenwriter Taneli Mustonen opens more and more doors, the paths to follow branch out in such a way that there comes a time when the script becomes as labyrinthine as the unnecessarily large house the woman moves into. family. That a ghost, that a sect, that a demonic conspiracy, the hypotheses intersect before the eyes of the protagonist, who ends up as confused as the viewer. Or perhaps less, because the attentive and cinephile eye will find in the first few minutes some clues that will be decisive in the outcome.

On its many paths to the final slope, sinister twin reminds many others: of midsummer a rosemary’s baby skimming, why not, Sixth Sense. To name just a few.

However, the virtuosity that a mixture of classics could suppose drowns in its own sea of ​​​​accumulation. The photography is excellent, the staging and the natural settings as well; the problem is the script, which moves slowly and heavily, routine and without sparkles. The worst thing that can happen to a horror movie whose structure is built on a final twist is that it is guessed at the outset. If it happens, the rest of the time it’s just going on apathetically to see if you were right. And the road can be very long.