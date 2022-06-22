Sinister twin premieres on June 23 in Peru [VIDEO]

The film Gemelo siniestro (The Twin in English) opens on June 23 in the Peruvian theater. Under the direction of the Finnish Taneli Mustonen, the production reaches the big screen to the delight of fans of the horror genre.

Teresa Palmer plays Rachel and Steven Cree plays Anthony in this horror story. While Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri and Ergo Küppas complete the cast of the film whose script was written by Aleksi Hyvärinen and Mustonen.

Dark Twin begins when after a tragic accident that claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway around the world with their surviving son. They hope to build a new life.

What begins as a time of healing in a quiet Scandinavian countryside takes an unexpected turn. Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the dark forces that seek to take him over.

