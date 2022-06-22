Entertainment

Sinister twin premieres on June 23 in Peru [VIDEO]

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

The film Gemelo siniestro (The Twin in English) opens on June 23 in the Peruvian theater. Under the direction of the Finnish Taneli Mustonen, the production reaches the big screen to the delight of fans of the horror genre.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bill Cosby is found guilty in a sexual assault case in 1975

5 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids’ Internet Search History

11 mins ago

Cynthia Rodríguez, Greece is surrendered to her beauty

16 mins ago

Review of Anatomy of a Scandal, a perfect literary adaptation

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button