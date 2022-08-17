Sinister Twin – Rolling Stone en Español

Although it is true that there is nothing new under the sun, nothing is lost by trying. This is not the case for sinister twin, Finnish horror film Taneli Mustonen, which brazenly appropriates the premises of midsummer Y rosemary’s baby as if it were Vanilla Ice stealing from Queen or MC Hammer stealing from Rick James. However, Vanilla and Hammer were successful, Mustonen was not.

Teresa Palmer, the Australian actress of tapes like Hacksaw Ridge Y light outsends her career to hell with this film about Rachel, a mother who loses Nathan, one of her twin sons (both played by Tristan Ruggeri) in a car accident (very poorly recreated by the way).

As with most bad horror movies we’ve had to endure in the last twenty-five years, Rachel, her husband Anthony (Stephen Cree), and their surviving son Elliot travel to a remote location (Finland, in this case). to leave the tragedy behind. But we all know that this is not going to happen.

An old woman is going to warn Rachel about the sinister events taking place in the town and she is going to be incredulous until it is too late. Rachel will perceive that there is something strange in Elliot (a boy who looks like a mash up between Damien of The prophecy and Danny from The glow), despite the disbelief of her husband, who (guess what?) is a writer like Jack in Kubrick’s movie.

With a desperate rhythm, we are led to think that behind all the mysteries there is a pagan cult, but the little development of the character of Rachel makes us feel no empathy for something to matter to us. To this is added the most serious sin that a horror film can commit: It does not scare, much less disturb.

In the third act there will be a stolen surprise twist (The Others, Fight Club, The Sixth Sense). But this one feels tremendously reinforced and gimmicky. Same, it doesn’t matter. The film should first interest us, and then generate surprise. Or, at the very least, you should have one or two shocks. There are far more disturbing elements in any film starring the Olsen sisters than in sinister twin.