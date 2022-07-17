Sinister Twin | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The concept of elevated horror, over time, has ceased to be a peculiarity to take a much more defined form and become a new subgenre of horror. After the arrival of films like The Babadook – 98%, The Devil’s Legacy – 96% or The Witch – 91%, its bases were better defined, but it is something that filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock or David Cronenberg explored previously in their filmography: an atmospheric subversion of the usual tropes that, through a narrative that dissects human pain such as trauma or duel, plays psychologically with the spectator until breaking it from within. Of course, such complex thematic complexities require a certain amount of skill and dexterity in order to be successfully landed on the big screen. Sinister Twin – 50%, starring Teresa Palmer, hits national theaters this week with good intentions, but unfortunately it gets stuck in a limbo of not being good enough as the most representative works of the genre, but not as bad as the average horror movie either. .

The film, directed by Taneli Mustonen, follows Rachel, her husband Anthony and their son who, in the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, move halfway around the world in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an unexpected turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over. In the cast, apart from Palmerwe can find Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri, Andres Dvinjaninov and Nick Connor.

Since its previous premiere in international theaters, Sinister Twin received mixed reviews which, while not completely burying it in oblivion, also didn’t rate it as a particularly good entry in the genre. Next, we will tell you in detail what things are being said about the group and if the only “sinister” thing about it is the cost of admission to see it.

According to reviews, Sinister Twin it never manages to make anything exciting with all the ingredients it borrows from other movies, going from one genre cliché to another with inconsistent pacing and denatured characters. For experts, this is a story that ticks all the boxes when it comes to offering a creepy atmosphere and even approaches pain in a different way than many similar films, the problem is that it never quite reaches its full potential: there are ideas solid enough at their core, but could have developed in much more interesting ways. Once the elements are ready to be taken to the next level, the direction of Mustonen don’t know what to do with them. It’s said that for a horror entry, the film isn’t as scary or horrifying as it should be, the scares (mostly jumpscares) are hardly startling, and other aspects would perhaps have been better if the team had stuck to telling a story. paranormal/pagan story.

Even so, there are aspects that manage to redeem it a bit in the eyes of critics, such as the fantastic performance of its cast, in particular Theresa Palmer, who engages us in the arc of his character with a charisma as effervescent as ever. The photography work, which highlights the beautiful Finnish landscapes, was also recognized by a large number of portals for significantly raising the mysticism that surrounds the film. Although disappointing as a horror film, it is said that as a drama it is an emotionally intense journey that succeeds by presenting a complex narrative that keeps the viewer bewildered by the way it deals with the trauma and how it generates anxiety about the life of the affected.

Finally, Sinister Twin – 50% is the epitome of unfulfilled promise and potential. The movie of Mustonen it had something different at its core and could have brought something unique to the genre, but it falls short with so many clichés and poor execution that it never makes it clear to us whether it wants to be a drama or a horror piece.

Eric Hillis of The Movie Waffler:

With its inconsistent pacing and over-reliance on characters over-explaining the plot, Dark Twin never manages to make anything exciting out of its various borrowed ingredients.

Jennie Kermode from Eye For Film:

There is a strong enough idea at the heart of this film, but it could have been developed in much more interesting ways. Once the cat is out of the bag, Mustonen doesn’t know what to do with it.

Adrienne Reese of HorrorBuzz:

The clichéd nature of the film can be forgiven, and Teresa Palmer’s charisma was as effervescent as ever, but Dark Twin isn’t as creepy or horrible as it should be: every scare missed, and other aspects might have been better if the team had gotten together. attached to telling a paranormal/pagan story.

devil joe of Without Your Head:

Dark Twin is, perhaps, the epitome of unfulfilled promise and potential.

Martin Goniondzki of Serial Moviegoer:

Sinister Twin is a forgettable experience that refers to better stories and even suffers from a gross lack of originality, something that serves as a reflection of the panorama of current mainstream cinema.

Drafting of CineFreaks:

Sinister Twin is an interesting proposal that stops halfway in his story: he has plenty of aspirations, he lacks vigor, innovation and some well-given scare.

Mario Valencia of Gunpowder:

…between games of shadows you can’t hide mediocrity and Twin Sinister, it’s another pastiche of clichés, bordering on plagiarism towards Rosemary’s baby (seeing me cool too). Mustonen tried to encompass so many things that his big twist ending is wholly implausible, bolstered by a sad epilogue. In moments, he manages to focus his attention, supported by excellent camera handling. But by not deciding whether he appeals more to the psychological or to the diabolical, he becomes redundant in terms of acting as his protagonist.

Josh Batchelder of Josh at the Movies:

Dark Twin isn’t a horrible movie by any means, but it’s not a particularly good one either. It swings from one genre cliché to another, accompanied by a sinister soundtrack and a committed performance from Teresa Palmer.

Dan Girolamo of digitaltrends:

Despite its slow pace, it never feels like it’s dragging the audience to the finish line. There are enough tense moments and jump scares to keep viewers interested until the very end. It’s not perfect, but Dark Twin is a solid addition to the crowded elevated horror subgenre.

Marcela Yianatos of in box:

The best thing about “Sinister Twin” is Teresa Palmer’s gutsy performance, the beautiful photography that highlights the Finnish landscapes, and the final twist in the story, which you don’t quite see coming.

