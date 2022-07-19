Sinkhole in the Bronx swallows truck

The image of a van being “swallowed” by a sinkhole in the Morris Park area, a neighborhood in the Bronx, it has gone viral on social networks, drawing the attention of everyone who has seen it.

It is that in seconds you can see how the vehicle falls into the hole that is at least the length of three cars.

In Morris Park, neighbors watched the huge sinkhole on Radcliffe Avenue get bigger and bigger until it swallowed Tony Papadodoulos’s parked truck. The moment was captured by CBS2 television cameras.

Due to the fact, no human damage has been reported, but the Water still cut off for the neighborhood. Authorities are investigating whether the sinkhole it has something to do with the one that formed in the same area last year.

At the moment, the Department of Environmental Protection does not have information on the real causes that caused the sinkholewhich may be related to the weather, because the place where a sink began to sink during storm and it kept getting worse.

For weeks, drivers have been suffering from flooding and street closures throughout Upper Manhattan to the Bronx.