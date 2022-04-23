Sinking major cryptocurrencies! The risk is latent and investors are scared. Time to buy or sell BTC and ETH?

photo freepik.com

In the last sessions, BITCOIN and ETHERUM held up quite well against the US dollar, but the closures of the American markets made cryptocurrencies sink and break strategic zones, investors are concerned about the latent risk generated by the withdrawal of stimuli, which makes Lose interest in equities or risky assets such as cryptocurrencies.

What happened to BTC?

The price is heading to the key support zone of April 18, in previous sessions the market participants were looking for purchases because the price was above 40,000 usd and had been marking lower and lower lows and higher and higher highs, which is a positive sign for long positions, but this came to an end and the price in the American session was affected by widespread falls in the main indices, the risk is latent and the price of Bitcoin does not look good at all, the price of Bitcoin it breaks the ascending channel zone at 41,570 usd and from there the price is favoring a corrective structure, it is currently looking for the resistance of 40,000 usd, in that zone the market participants can go in search of sales and look for the zone of the 38,500 usd that were the minimum registered in the last 5 sessions, in the following graph what was said above is stated:

Bitcoin chart in 5 minute timeframes – source tradingview

Etherum was forming an HCH which is being fulfilled so far.

It has been difficult for the price to set new highs and in recent sessions I have tried to fight against the barrier of 3,000 usd but at the end of the American session and for reasons of liquidity and risk, the price finally pierced that key area, in previous sessions the Etherum against the US dollar was forming a head shoulder figure and visited the breakout zone which was key for market participants who were shorting the price is currently below $3,000 and the price may find resistance again in the key breakout zone of the head-shoulder figure, this zone is between 3200 usd to 3170 usd and can be exploited by market participants who are looking for sales, what was said above is discussed in the following graphic:

Etherum vs. USD chart on 4 hour time frames – source tradingview