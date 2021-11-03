Sinner-Alcaraz, up the curtain. Everything you need to know

To the master1000 of Paris-Bercy the day we have all been waiting for has arrived: spotlights on the stars of the future Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. After the “risk” of clashing in the final at the ATP500 in Vienna last week, the two young people compete in the second round in Paris.

Sinner v Alcaraz, we are finally here

Finally comes the day of the first match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the future (but also the present) of world tennis.

Jannik arrives at this challenge after the scorching elimination in the semifinal in Vienna with Frances Tiafoe, with a match that seemed practically won.

The blue, however, is going through the best moment of his season (four successes on concrete), with the victory of the Sofia and Antwerp tournaments on concrete indoor and with a record of 14-2 in his last 16 appearances on the tour. Thanks to the No. 8, Sinner did not have to play the first round of the master1000 Parisian and the one with the Spaniard will be his first match.

Carlitos arrived, like his colleague, in the semifinals at the Vienna tournament after beating Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini, before giving up clearly to Sascha Zverev.

The Spaniard is also experiencing an exciting moment of the season, with increasingly convincing victories and a game that, little by little, is adapting to the hard court. Fast serve, great mobility and very solid baseline play are the perfect ingredients for the growth of a player who has already reached the quarter-finals of a slam.

Alcaraz faces Sinner after a very tiring first round with home favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert (67 76 75).

The two players certainly present themselves at the top of their physical forms and making a prediction is practically impossible: let’s sit comfortably and enjoy the show.

Where to see the game on TV and streaming

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sport Tennis (channel 204 of the Sky platform) and free-to-air on SuperTennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to watch in streaming via the SkyGo app and the SuperTennis.tv website.