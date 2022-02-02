“Sinner and Berrettini in top 5 at the end of 2022. The Davis Cup sucks. Nadal is not the best ”- OA Sport

Tennis is making hearts beat faster in the Bel Paese and the presence of Matteo Berrettini at the Sanremo Festival it is not causal, with the greatest joy among other things of the female audience.

Beyond the jokes, the sport with racket and ball is carving out an ever greater space in the consideration by the general public, also because two tennis players in the top-10 in our borders were not seen even in the age of the Panatta and the Barazzutti.

Knowing history helps to better understand our present and from this point of view who better than Nicola Pietrangeli, Italian tennis legend, can assess what is happening in tennis right now. He, capable of winning Roland Garros in two circumstances (1959, 1960), of reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon (1960) and in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open (1957), is enjoying the sparkle of the blue tennis, without forgetting what happened in 1976 when in the role of non-player captain he won the first and only Davis Cup in the history of Italy.

Mr. Pietrangeli, first of all, how are you? Is he enjoying modern tennis as much as he is?

“I am fine and I always follow with great interest. You know, however, in speaking of contemporaneity we often forget what it was“.

He is right, having a historical framework is essential to understand what happens. From this point of view, Matteo Berrettini is following an unexplored path in our tradition. What does he think of it?

“I can only tell him good. The fact that after more than 60 years (1957, ed.) He managed to do better than I did, is due to him and to what I have done given how long it took to have a player in Australia in semifinal. It is not a trivial result and in the evaluations we should also remember it. Berrettini is a player with the right mentality, but beware of who is behind it …“.

Are you referring to Jannik Sinner?

“Exactly. Unlike Matteo who depends so much on his serve, he can hurt with any shot and I therefore think he has a better chance to win high-level tournaments (Slam). However, I will make a prediction about both “.

Please!

“I am convinced that both will be in the top-5 at the end of 2022. I had already predicted that Jannik and Matteo would find themselves in the top ten and now I think they can go further. They have the game to reach ever more ambitious goals“.

And maybe even think about winning the Davis Cup together?

“Davis Cup? Look, the way it is now it sucks me. However, speaking of competition, on paper we are only inferior to Russia. We can get to the bottom. Perhaps we still have a double that is not sufficiently solid, but we will see ”.

Solidity that rhymes with Rafael Nadal. Have you seen the Australian Open Final?

“Of course I saw it and it almost felt like a movie“.

What do you mean?

“You know the Sylvester Stallone films? Nadal reminded me a little of Rocky who, despite the difficulties and strength of a younger rival, manages to win. For me it was a miracle what Rafa did. In truth I tell you this: Medvedev did not deserve to lose, but Nadal deserved more to win. It was a great spot for tennis. But I would like to underline one thing I care: what the Spaniard did is historic, but every age he has his champions. This is why I don’t believe much in these talks about the best player of all time“.

Can you explain it better?

“Mind you, no one does not know what Nadal or others did, but as I see it, the victories between players from different eras cannot be related. The rackets, the fields, the preparation etc. have changed. How can we compare the tennis players of my generation with the current one? They have rackets that are like Ferraris, while we had a Lancia in comparison“.

I understand that for you the so-called GOAT has no reason to exist?

“Precisely and, in my opinion, we should just enjoy what the field gives us“.

Speaking of this and the consideration that tennis players deserve, don’t you mind the constant references that so many fans make to Berrettini and Sinner about their residence in Montecarlo?

“Honestly, these arguments are the fruit of envy alone. We are in 2022 and I do not see why if an athlete has the possibility to reside where he believes, without violating the law, he cannot do it or should be considered a criminal. I also have a residence in Montecarlo and I certainly don’t feel like a thief. There would be a discussion on the tax situation in Italy, but instead we talk about something else“.

At this point, are we waiting to verify that your prediction on Sinner and Berrettini is correct?

“Absolutely, we’ll talk about it in a few months“.

Photo: LaPresse