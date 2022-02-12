Sinner and coach Piatti, in the air of divorce. Future with Becker?

In Australia Jannik had talked about technical gaps in his game. He will return to Dubai from 21

The news of the most unexpected crisis in Italian sport starts as a whisper: Jannik Sinner and his mentor and coach Riccardo Piatti would be on the verge of divorce. A voice that becomes stronger and stronger as pieces are added to an increasingly clear puzzle over the course of the day, and which in the evening is almost a confirmation. The number 2 of Italian tennis, the child prodigy who arrived from the snows of Val Fiscalina in Bordighera to become a tennis player, could perhaps announce already this weekend what his future will be. With or without the Italian technical historian who made a gem from a rough diamond?

Decisive meetings – Everything will depend on the next few hours, on the words that Jannik and his entourage and the Piatti team will speak to each other over the weekend. Reconciliation, or divorce by mutual agreement? With or without supercoach? And if so, which one? The questions are many, and they all come together to cloud the horizon of the Italian top 10 who, after the positivity at Covid, would return to train in Monte Carlo. Together with him none of the coaches who have always taken care of him in Bordighera. Neither Piatti, nor Volpini and not even Brandi. There are not even Dalibor Sirola and Claudio Zimaglia, who follow him in the athletic part and in physiotherapy. Jannik, who after giving up in Rotterdam for the virus has chosen not to play even the ATP 250 in Marseille, is preparing for his return to Dubai (from 21 February) in the Principality with Simone Vagnozzi. He was just “Vagno” in Marco Cecchinato’s box during his best season, culminating in the Roland Garros semifinal in 2018 and the best ranking of number 16 in the world. Vagnozzi is a great friend of Alex Vittur, Sinner’s advisor and linked by an old friendship with Andreas Seppi, the young Jannik’s first youth idol.

Super coach – But if the divorce from Piatti were to be consummated, the famous super coach will also arrive to follow the 20-year-old South Tyrolean in addition to Vagnozzi. The most accredited name in the last few hours is that of Boris Becker, one who needs no introduction. “Bum Bum”, Jannik’s most prodigy boy and former number 1, has already had a similar experience alongside Novak Djokovic for three years, and together with him winning six Grand Slam titles, including the first Roland Garros of the Serbian. But his might not be an immediate arrival. The supercoach catchphrase was born during the Australian Open when Sinner talked about a new entry into the team. The first suspect had been John McEnroe, with whom Riccardo Piatti had excellent relations. Big Mac, on his part, had immediately accepted the idea with enthusiasm, proposing himself part time as a consultant of the top 10, which he often considered a predestined one. The issue, however, was put aside after a few days, declassified to divertissement journalistic.

The crisis – The discontent that definitively undermined the relationship between the golden child and his mentor, the one who with a touch of a magic racket transformed him from a skiing talent to an early phenomenon of world tennis, would have exploded at the Australian Open. Already during the match against Taro Daniel, in the third round, there was a nervous gesture by Sinner towards his corner, with the coach invited on a couple of occasions to “stay calm”. The issue, however, was explained by the player after the game: “It happens, I’m nervous too and sometimes I need to throw out some emotion. It’s something that kind of charges me.” Then, the clear defeat against Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals opened the wound again: “It was a lesson – Sinner said after the blow -. The defeat makes me understand that I still miss a lot. I have to have more solutions in the game, to learn doing different things. Tsitsipas moved better, served better, did everything better than me “, hinting that perhaps, in order to grow, he needed something else …

