Sinner and farewell to coach Piatti: in the shadow of the champion

Camporese: “Tennis is ingratitude, don’t be surprised. Jannik would train him in a hurry”

And so Jannik “Winner” broke i Dishes (in the sense of Riccardo). What seemed like an indestructible sports partnership, started in Bordighera in 2014, probably dissolved under the Australian sun. For the whole Riccardo Piatti clan, however, it was like ending up under a moving train. Unexpected decision that took the whole clan by surprise (Piatti’s right-hand man, Cristian Brandi, Andrea Volpini and the physiotherapist) because they had already packed their bags for the Dubai ATP. Simone Vagnozzi, (former coach of Marco Cecchinato, who with him reached the semifinals at Roland Garros) is now Jannik’s coach. But this pending the formalization of Magnus Norman. Swedish, former world number two, former finalist at Roland Garros in 2000, former coach of Stan Wawrinka and for tennis fans the opponent of Andrea Gaudenzi in the Davis Cup final in Milan in 1998, when the unfortunate Faenza tore a tendon of the fifth set of the first match. Do not Becker or McEnroe as was assumed at the Australian Open when Sinner himself made the announcement of a former pro who would join the group. What led to the breakup? Perhaps there was already some disagreement between the team and the management area that follows Jannick. Perhaps Sinner himself was convinced – or he was convinced – that his too linear game needed someone who was a tenant in the very top neighborhoods of the world rankings.

What will happen now? Sinner was he ungrateful to Piatti who raised him and led him to number ten in the world? “But tennis is ingratitude. Don’t be surprised. We are together almost 24 hours a day, player and coach. Then it happens that one of the two is no longer happy with something. The relationship of trust breaks down and what you could and wanted to accept from your coach now no longer suits you and maybe you want something different “. Words and thoughts of Omar Camporese, that Riccardo Piatti knew him well. Remember the Cymbals Boys? Furlan, Caratti, Mordegan and precisely the national Omar who after Panatta and before the binomial Berrettini – Sinner was the one who gave us the strongest emotions. By the way, 31 years ago exactly these days Rotterdam was winning over Ivan Lendl… Remember? “Yes, right – continues Camporese – and it was Piatti himself who brought me to that level. He gave me happiness to train. Why is it over? I wanted him to always follow me not only part-time but he also had Furlan and Caratti who he didn’t feel like leaving. Then Riccardo acquired a lot of experience after thirty years and many players “

But can a technician who is very prepared and with great experience but who has never been a top player, let alone a professional tennis player, bring a player to the top?

“It’s useless, the experience that a former pro has, not to mention a former top player, is not comparable. I saw Sinner’s match with Tsitsipas in Australia and I must believe that the Greek’s blow had an impact on a level of trust that perhaps had already cracked ”.

Jannik Sinner has unique ball timing, they travel straight and backhand which is a pleasure. But his is a monothematic tennis, very fast along the line but if he gets out of those vertical trajectories he doesn’t know what to propose. Finds?

“I agree, I saw Sinner live in Turin and, pass me the criticism, in the overall modest panorama of those Finals, Sinner makes the ball hiss with respect to the others. In my day the regulars of the Master were Lendl, Becker, Edberg … how many total slams. In Turin, apart from Djokovic and one of Medevedev, the parterre was certainly not de roi. But Jannik is the only one who hits the ball and produces speed but has no plan B. If I were his coach I would turn him over. Just to appreciate every match I would tell him that he must go to the net at least twenty times “.

Ah, Sinner would you train him?

“Yes and in a hurry. Even if there is a return to travel the world. But he has to vary his game also because now there is no great quality around and he has to take advantage of it. The level of play is low. Frankly, it’s not a great show. Everyone plays in a similar way and everyone with a two-handed backhand, obviously no offense… I say this with the utmost respect towards the bimani as I know some… but now that Federer is in early retirement, all that remains is to hope for Tsitsipas ”.

Listen Omar, let’s conclude with a nice amarcord of the Rotterdam tournament. She who 31 years ago beats Lendl, world number one. Is it true that after Ivan the Terrible took away the greeting?

“The greeting no, but after the defeat he looked at me in another way. Let’s say less cordial… ”.

Let’s wait for Norman then. If he will be the right tailor for Jannik Winner. The fabric is fine. It will be necessary to see if the Rosso will not slip off the catwalk. Because at the end of the day in the arena, sorry in the field, there is no coach who takes care. It is the charm of tennis that has something ancestral to it. We find ourselves alone, facing each other, with a tool in hand.