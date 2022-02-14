Sinner and Piatti, why the farewell? The controversy after the no in Tokyo, the number of tournaments to be played and the advice of the old friend- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

Behind the scenes of the sensational break between the n.10 in the world and the historic coach there is also a former South Tyrolean tennis player, Alex Vittur, friend and adviser of Jannik. Waiting for Norman to arrive as super coach with Vagnozzi

Premise: changing coaches is not a crime, for a choice that can cause rubble, in those who leave and in those who have left. There seems to be the desire for a return home in the breadcrumbs sown by Jannik Sinner on the street in these difficult days of rupture – civil, but rupture (there is a contract, the lawyers in the middle) – with coach Riccardo Piatti, follow the path leads to South Tyrol where it all begins. Former tennis player today manager Alex Vittur, Brunicense, born in 1984, best ranking 605, great friend of Andreas Seppi, the first to notice the talent of the red baron. He fires cannon fire but still trails. We are at the crossroads. Hanspeter and Siglinde, Jannik’s parents, trust Alex, they ask him to stay next to their son who in the meantime has chosen tennis, becomes his mentor and highly listened to adviser. Vittur signals a 13-year-old Jannik to Massimo Sartori (Seppi’s coach), who signals him to Piatti, who invites him to Bordighera. The rest of the story.

The news of this period seems like a tape rewound backwards: in view of the return to the circuit in Dubai, from 21 February, Sinner is preparing in Montecarlo with the former pro Simone Vagnozzi, once coached by Sartori, who was introduced to him by Vittur . As if to claim, posthumously but not out of time, a birthright on the discovery of the champion, willing to leave Sesto Pusteria for a life as a globetrotter but perhaps never emotionally left from its mountains. And easy (suggestion?), Now that the ambitious son has distanced himself from his sporting father, to find here and there, like gray patches of dirt in a blanket of snow, Sinner’s signs of impatience, nothing that suggested the great frost on returning from Australia; they all seemed to be moments of a dialectic between a fast-moving ex-child and an experienced and authoritative technician. But no.

Jannik suffered a lot from the criticisms that rained down on him after his refusal at the Tokyo Olympics (in particular the very harsh words of Adriano Panatta), technical choice of Piatti, that bath of humanity and a sense of team that the n.10 in the world would have done in November with Davis, a fundamental step of growth. The most attentive had not escaped that in New York, after the Games and hot controversy, at the end of a training session at the US Open, Jannik reacted angrily to Piatti, an unprecedented insubordination. The angry outburst of Melbourne (I use my head, but you have to stay calm!), In January, worldwide, we have all seen it. And if now the narrative of the crisis passes on Sinner’s total intolerance towards Piatti (he travels too little, does not agree with its programming – he would like to play all the tournaments with his head down, the other prefers the key objectives – and even certain interviews with the press), it would be wrong to crumple the good that these years of hard work have produced and the reputation of a technician who deserves respect. Certainly there are the training sessions in Montecarlo (where Sinner lives) with Vagnozzi and the waiting for the announcement of the super coach.: Magnus Norman, ex n.2, 45 years old, already excellent in resurrecting Wawrinka, a guarantee of seriousness. But a little bit of a bitterness in the mouth remains, and how.