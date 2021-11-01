Sinner and the Finals: here’s how he can qualify for Turin

The defeat with Tiafoe complicated Jannik’s race which now also depends on the results of Hurkacz and Norrie: only the victory in Paris or the semifinal in 1000 and the final in Stockholm would put him in safety. Meanwhile, today it is n. 9 in the world

Luca Marianantoni

The one published this morning by the ATP is a historical ranking for Italian tennis. For the first time since the ranking is managed by the computer (23 August 1973) two Italians are among the top 10 in the world. In Vienna Matteo Berrettini consolidated the seventh position while Jannik Sinner, with the semifinal reached against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, hoisted himself to number 9 in the world. And two weeks before the end of the regular season (only the Paris-Bercy and Stockholm tournaments are missing) both Berrettini and Sinner are among the top 8 of the FedEx Race (Berrettini sixth and Sinner eighth) and therefore virtually competing in Turin.

The qualification in Turin – But if Berrettini is arithmetically qualified, Sinner will have to defend 60 points ahead of Hubert Hurkacz and 135 over Cameron Norrie. More distant Felix Auger Aliassime who needs at least a final in Bercy to get back in the running. There are, at the moment, only two possibilities that would allow Jannik to be in Turin without having to depend on the results of his rivals. That is to win in Paris or to reach the final in the French capital and the semifinal next week in Stockholm.

The numbers – In the last 20 years, only two nations have had more than two players in the top 10 in the end-of-year ranking: they are Spain and Argentina. Spain had 3 top 10 in 2002, 2007, 2010 and 2011, Argentina in 2004 and 2005. Overall, in addition to Spain and Argentina, only 4 other nations are better than Italy: Australia (3 top 10 in 1973, 1974 and 1975), the United States (record of 7 top 10 in 1979 and 23 times overall with at least 3 players present), Sweden (3 top 10 in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1988) and the Czech Republic (3 top 10 in 1991). No nation since 2006 has managed to bring 3 players to the Masters competition: the last was Argentina in 2005 with David Nalbandian (winner), Gaston Gaudio (semi-finalist) and Mariano Puerta (eliminated in the group stage). But to have mathematical certainty, Sinner will need to do well in Paris-Bercy, a tournament that traditionally has never given Italians much satisfaction. From 1990 onwards, the date of birth of the Masters 1000, the only Italian to reach the quarter-finals in the French capital was Omar Camporese in 1991. The Bolognese overtook Thierry Champion in the first round for 7-6 1-6 6-4 , Jakob Hlasek in the second for 7-6 4-6 6-3 and Jim Courier (seeded number 3) in the second round for 7-6 6-3: in the quarterfinals Camporese surrendered in three sets (6-1 3-6 6-3) to French Guy Forget who then won the tournament by beating Pete Sampras in the final in five sets.

2 The sets that Alexander Zverev used to beat Frances Tiafoe in the final in Vienna: 7-5 6-4 the score in favor of the German.

24 The matches won by Zverev since after Wimbledon out of a total of 26 played. The German only lost to Djokovic in the semifinals at the US Open and to Fritz in the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. During this time, Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, then Cincinnati and now Vienna.

5 The finals played and won by Zverev in 2021. The German beat Tsitsipas in the final in Acapulco, Berrettini in Madrid, Khachanov in Tokyo, Rublev in Cincinnati and Tiafoe in Vienna.

18 the tournaments won by Zverev in his career. The first title in St. Petersburg in 2016, the most important the 2018 ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London. Zverev has also won 5 Masters 1000: Rome and Canadian Open 2017, Madrid 2018, Madrid and Cincinnati 2021.

6 consecutive matches won by Tiafoe in Vienna: two in the qualifiers against Molcan and Miedler and four in the main draw against Lajovic, Tsitsipas, Schwartzman and Sinner.

3 The ATP finals played by Tiafoe: the first in Delray Beach in 2018 won over Gojowczyk, the second lost in Estoril 2018 against Joao Sousa and the third lost in Vienna in 2021 against Zverev.

3 The sets that Marin Cilic used to beat Taylor Fritz in the final in St. Petersburg: 7-6 4-6 6-4 the score in favor of the Croatian.

20 The victories of Marin Cilic in the ATP circuit. Cilic’s first title dates back to 13 years ago when in August 2008 he won the tournament in New Haven, beating the American Mardy Fish in the final. Cilic won one tournament in 2018 (New Haven), two tournaments in 2009 (Chennai and Zagreb), two in 2010 (again Chennai and Zagreb), one in 2011 (St. Petersburg), two in 2012 (Queen’s and Umag), one in 2013 (Zagreb), four in 2014 (Zagreb, Delray Beach, the US Open and Moscow), one in 205 (Moscow), two in 2016 (Cincinnati and Basel), one in 2017 (Istanbul), one in 2018 (Queen’s) and two in 2021 (Stuttgart and St. Petersburg).

4 The surfaces on which Cilic won: 2 tournaments on clay, 3 on grass, 9 on fast indoor and 6 on outdoor hardcourt. 6 finals played in his career by Taylor Fritz. The American has only won one title, on Eastbourne grass in 2019 when he overtook Sam Querrey in the final. The five finals lost in Memphis 2016 against Nishikori, in Atlanta 2019 against De Minaur, in Los Cabos 2019 against Schwartzman, in Acapulco 2020 against Nadal and now in St. Petersburg against Cilic.

1 This week’s ATP tournaments: the last Masters 1000 of the season will be played in Paris-Bercy. 8 top 10 at the start in Bercy. Everyone is there, including our Jannik Sinner, with the exception of Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini.