Sinner and the Top 10, the last chance in Stockholm

The South Tyrolean called to one last feat before any Finals and Davis but watch out for the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime. In Sweden Vavassori celebrates the first ATP joy

Having secured his alternate position at the ATP Finals in Turin, one last task remains for Jannik Sinner to close the season at the top. This week at the ATP 250 Stockholm the South Tyrolean will try to preserve its position as number ten in the world and extend over direct competitor Felix Auger Aliassime (n.11). To make this happen Sinner, number one on the board and on the pitch on Wednesday, will have to win the title. However, his fate will not depend solely on his own deeds as the 21-year-old Canadian will necessarily have to leave the scene before the decisive act. A delicate situation is also that inherent in the draw, which does not particularly smile at the blue. Jannik will enjoy a bye in the first round and then make his debut against the winner of the match between three-time Slam champion Andy Murray and Viktor Durasovic. In the same half of the draw, moreover, he finds the loose cannon Taylor Friz and the other American Frances Tiafoe.

The other Italy

Meanwhile, Andrea Vavassori’s first ATP victory is celebrated in Stockholm. The blue, coming from the qualifications and on his first appearance in the main draw of a major circuit tournament, won over the Russian n.271 of the Pavel Kotov ranking with a score of 6-3 6-4. In the next round, the 26-year-old from Turin will meet Denis Shapovalov.

November 8, 2021 (change November 8, 2021 | 19:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

