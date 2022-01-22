Sinner asks Daniel for a path

RESULTS

“Australian Open”

Grand Slam

Melbourne, Australia

January 17 – 30, 2022

$ 54,200,000 – concrete

MALE SINGULAR

First round

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) b. (LL) Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 64 62 61

(25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) b. Sam Querrey (USA) 75 63 63

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) b. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 61 64 64

(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. Brandon Nakashima (USA) 46 62 76 (5) 63

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) b. Andreas Seppi (ITA) 61 61 75

(32) Alex De Minaur (AUS) b. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 36 63 60 63

(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. (q) Joao Sousa (POR) 64 75 61

(15) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) b. Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 76 (2) 64 57 61

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) b. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 64 76 76 (0)

(5) Andrey Rublev (RUS) b. Gianluca Mager (ITA) 63 62 62

Second round

(25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) b. Oscar Otte (GER) 26 62 63 61

(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (wc) Stefan Kozlov (USA) 61 46 64 61

(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. Steve Johnson (USA) 62 64 63

Third round

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) b. (25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 64 67 (8) 62 75

(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) b. (31) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 62 76 (3) 46 26 76 (5)

(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) b. (q) Taro Daniel (JPN) 64 16 63 63

Fourth round (eighths)

(7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) c. (19) Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) – Sunday, Rod Laver Arena, 2nd match from 7pm local time (9am in Italy)

(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) v. (32) Alex De Minaur (AUS)

DOUBLE MALE

First round

Roberto Carballes-Baena / Hugo Gaston (ESP / FRA) b. Stefano Travaglia / Laslo Djere (ITA / SRB) 63 62

(Alt) Daniel Altmaier / Thiago Monteiro (GER / BRA) b. Gianluca Mager / Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 46 64 76 (4)

Dominic Inglot / Neil Skupski (GBR) b. Andrea Vavassori / Tallon Griekspoor (ITA / NED) 46 63 64

Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) b. Rafael Matos / Fernando Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (BRA) 64 64

Second round

Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) b. (9) Ivan Dodig / Marcelo Melo (CRO / BRA) 76 (2) 63

Eighths

Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini (ITA) c. (8) Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares (GBR / BRA)

