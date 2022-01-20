Sinner asks Johnson for a path

Mission accomplished – and without excessive waste of energy – for Jannik Sinner, third blue to remove the pass for the third round of the Australian Open, first Slam of 2022 (prize money 54.2 million dollars) underway on the concrete of Melbourne Park in the Australian metropolis. On Friday Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego are back on the field looking for a place in the second round.

All easy for Sinner. The 20 year old from Sesto Pusteria, n.10 of the ranking and 11 of the seeding – drawn in the lower part of the scoreboard, the one manned by Daniil Medvedev -, after having won his debut in three sets against the Portuguese Joao Sousa, n.140 ATP, coming from the qualifiers, liquidated 62 64 63, in just an hour and forty-one minutes of the game, the American Steve Johnson, 104 of the ranking, in his ninth participation in Melbourne where he had reached the third round twice (2015 and 2016).

The blue had beaten the Yankee in the two previous matches, in the first round of the “1000” on the clay in Rome in 2019 and in the quarterfinals on the hard court in Washington last August (when he would later win the tournament, the third in his career). A devastating start from Jannik, who won all of the first eight points and quickly shot ahead 4-0. The 32-year-old Californian from Orange managed to break the fast (4-1) but was unable to do much else, crushed by the powerful and fast tennis of his opponent, and Sinner secured the first set for 6-2 (yielding only two “fifteen” in four rounds of service).

Definitely more balanced second set, with Johnson a little more solid in the serve but always unable to respond effectively in the serve of the blue. The American, who pushed as hard as he could with the forehand, saved a break point in the fifth game but failed in the ninth game, and shortly after Jannik closed the set 6-4 with a first winner.

Sinner snatched the joke from Johnson even at the start of the third fraction. In the fourth game – for him the most complicated of the day serving with 12 points played – with a double fault the blue conceded the first ball-break of the match but canceled it with the coupled serve-forehand, and then it went up 3-1. The backhand in response from the American continued to be an ATM for the South Tyrolean who closed the conversation in the ninth game with another break (6-3).

Saturday in the third round Sinner – the first for him at the Aus Open in three participations – will find the Japanese Taro Daniel on the other side of the net, 120 of the ranking, passed through the qualifications (where he lined up three Italians: Arnaboldi, Moroni and Caruso). There is no precedent between South Tyrolean and Japanese.

For the 28-year-old of American origins (he was born in New York) it is the fifth participation in the Happy Slam where he had never gone so far (for him it is the first time ever in the third round of a Grand Slam): in the first two matches of main draw beat Chilean Barrios Vera, # 147 ATP, and Scotsman Andy Murray, # 113 ATP, without losing a set.